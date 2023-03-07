Morrissey To Start Live Dates This Week - Noise11.com

British singer-songwriter Morrissey has today announced a series of major headline summer shows at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 9th July and Leeds Millennium Square on Wednesday 12th July. The announcement precedes a highly anticipated upcoming European tour including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo this month.

Morrissey has enjoyed 16 albums in the UK Top Ten, plus 9 Top Ten albums with his former group The Smiths, of which Morrissey was a founder member. In the U.S., Morrissey has had two Top Ten albums, and eight Top 20 albums. In 1991, Morrissey broke The Beatles record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2006 Morrissey was voted the second Greatest Living British Icon as voted by viewers of BBC Television, with Sir David Attenborough first and Sir Paul McCartney third. In 2007, Morrissey was voted The Greatest Northern Male in a nationwide newspaper poll.

In 2012, Morrissey was awarded the Keys to the City of Tel Aviv. In 2013, Penguin Classics published Morrissey Autobiography which became the second fastest selling autobiography in British history. The book spent six weeks at number 1, five weeks at number 2, four weeks at number 3, and is a continuing British Best Seller.

Morrissey’s songs have been covered by David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, My Chemical Romance, Thelma Houston, Christy Moore, amongst many others.

Morrissey was the singer and lyricist of The Smiths for 6 years and has been a successful solo artist for 36 years. In 1994 his album “Your Arsenal” was Grammy nominated. Born in Manchester, England, Morrissey is of Irish parents and, specifically, Dublin lineage.

Tickets for Morrissey’s headline summer shows go on general sale Friday 10th March at 10am.

Sun 9 July | London Crystal Palace Park

Wed 12 July | Leeds Millennium Square

In Leeds, Morrissey will be joined by special guests The Slow Readers Club.

MORRISSEY 2023 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Wed 08 March | Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Wed 09 March | Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Sun 12 March | Lyon Amphitheatre, France

Mon 13 March | Strasbourg Salle Erasme, France

Wed 15 March | Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre, Belgium

Thu 16 March | Brussels Bozar Theatre, Belgium

Sun 19 March | London Eventim Apollo

