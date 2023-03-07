 Morrissey To Start Live Dates This Week - Noise11.com
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Morrissey To Start Live Dates This Week

by Music-News.com on March 8, 2023

in News

British singer-songwriter Morrissey has today announced a series of major headline summer shows at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 9th July and Leeds Millennium Square on Wednesday 12th July. The announcement precedes a highly anticipated upcoming European tour including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo this month.

Morrissey has enjoyed 16 albums in the UK Top Ten, plus 9 Top Ten albums with his former group The Smiths, of which Morrissey was a founder member. In the U.S., Morrissey has had two Top Ten albums, and eight Top 20 albums. In 1991, Morrissey broke The Beatles record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2006 Morrissey was voted the second Greatest Living British Icon as voted by viewers of BBC Television, with Sir David Attenborough first and Sir Paul McCartney third. In 2007, Morrissey was voted The Greatest Northern Male in a nationwide newspaper poll.

In 2012, Morrissey was awarded the Keys to the City of Tel Aviv. In 2013, Penguin Classics published Morrissey Autobiography which became the second fastest selling autobiography in British history. The book spent six weeks at number 1, five weeks at number 2, four weeks at number 3, and is a continuing British Best Seller.

Morrissey’s songs have been covered by David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, My Chemical Romance, Thelma Houston, Christy Moore, amongst many others.

Morrissey was the singer and lyricist of The Smiths for 6 years and has been a successful solo artist for 36 years. In 1994 his album “Your Arsenal” was Grammy nominated. Born in Manchester, England, Morrissey is of Irish parents and, specifically, Dublin lineage.

Tickets for Morrissey’s headline summer shows go on general sale Friday 10th March at 10am.

Sun 9 July | London Crystal Palace Park
Wed 12 July | Leeds Millennium Square

In Leeds, Morrissey will be joined by special guests The Slow Readers Club.

MORRISSEY 2023 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Wed 08 March | Paris Salle Pleyel, France
Wed 09 March | Paris Salle Pleyel, France
Sun 12 March | Lyon Amphitheatre, France
Mon 13 March | Strasbourg Salle Erasme, France
Wed 15 March | Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre, Belgium
Thu 16 March | Brussels Bozar Theatre, Belgium
Sun 19 March | London Eventim Apollo

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tears For Fears The Hurting
Tears For Fears To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Hurting’

Tears For Fears ‘The Hurting’ turns this week. The debut album for Tears For Fears was released 7 March 1983. A 40th anniversary edition is on the way.

48 mins ago
Simply Red perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda Melbourne on Tuesday 16 February 2016.
Simply Red Cover Paul McCartney and Premiere New Song ‘Better With You’

Simply Red have covered the Paul McCartney classic ‘My Love’ for the new album ‘Time’.

2 hours ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time’

Peter Gabriel has shared another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, with another Full Moon premiere ‘Playing For Time’.

4 hours ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nita Strauss Rejoins Alice Cooper Band

Alice Cooper's long-serving guitarist Nita Strauss has re-joined his touring band. Nita was part of the group - which also includes Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henricksen, Chuck Garric, and Glen Sobel - from 2014 until 2022, but took time out to be part of pop star Demi Lovato's touring line-up.

12 hours ago
Lionel Richie Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lionel Richie To Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie is finally going on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

2 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd debut album
Gary Rossington, The Last Original Member of Lynyrd Skynryd, Dead at 76

Gary Rossington, the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at age 76.

2 days ago
Richard Marx in Melbourne 4 March 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Richard Marx Gives A Lounge Room Performance for 3000 In Melbourne #REVIEW

Before I start, please refer back to my Richard Marx review of 2016. It is no accident Richard Marx performs great concerts. The structure of his songs is faultless. He writes his songs, he sings the songs, he produces the songs, he performs the songs. You cannot get more real than Richard Marx. There are no smoke and mirrors. Richard is driving this Marx bus.

2 days ago