Motley Crue and Def Leppard Australian Tour - Here Is What To Expect - Noise11.com

Motley Crue and Def Leppard will bring The World Tour to Australia in November.

The Motley Crue and Def Leppard world tour began in Mexico City 18 February 2023. The stadium tour travelled across North America and moved to Latin America and is now in Europe.

Last night, March 31, 2023, the bands performed in Krakow, Poland.

Here’s what they have been consistently playing across the tour.

The Motley Crue 31 May 2023, Krakow, Poland, setlist

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)

Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)

Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)

Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Def Leppard, 31 May 2023, Krakow, Poland, setlist

Take What You Want (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)

Let’s Get Rocked (from Adrenalize, 1992)

Animal (from Hysteria, 1987)

Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)

Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1987)

Kick (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)

Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1987)

Promises (from euphoria, 1999)

This Guitar (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)

When Love and Hate Collide (from Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits, 1995)

Rocket (from Hysteria, 1987)

Bringin’ On the Heartbreak (from High N Dry, 1981)

Switch 625 (from High N Dry, 1981)

Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1987)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1987)

Rock of Ages (from Pyromania, 1983)

Photograph (from Pyromania, 1983)

Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe The World Tour – Australia 2023

Wednesday, November 8 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, November 11 Giants Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday, November 14 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard fan pre-sale: Commences Friday, June 2: Brisbane and Melbourne kicking off at 9am, and Sydney at 10am, running for 72 hours.

Wednesday, June 7: Brisbane and Melbourne 11am – 10am on Thursday, June 8; Sydney 12pm – 11am on Thursday, June 8.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 8 – Brisbane and Melbourne from 11am and Sydney from 12pm. ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

