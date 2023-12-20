Motley Crue Have Recorded New Music With John 5 - Noise11.com

Motley Crue have new music with guitarist John 5 on the way for 2024.

Tommy Lee confirmed to DesertSun.com “we just went to the studio not too long ago and recorded three insane tracks and one of them is called ‘Dogs of War.’ We’re just finishing up the video for it. For those jonesing for some new Crüe, people are going to bug out. John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick.”

The last album of new music from Motley Crue was ‘Saints of Los Angeles’ in 2008. That was the first album to feature the original line-up of Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Vince Neil since ‘Generation Swine’ in 1997’s.

Vince Neil was replaced with John Corabi for 1994’s ‘Motley Crue’, but returned for Swine. Tommy Lee was MIA for 2000’s ‘New Tattoo’ but back for Saints.

Lead guitarist Mick Mars was removed by the band to make way for John 5. He is currently suing the band over his dismissal. It has been reported that he has since signed a severance agreement which included at 5% stake in the 2023 tour he was not part of.

