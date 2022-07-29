Motorhead ‘Iron Fist’ To Get A 40th Anniversary Makeover - Noise11.com

‘Iron Fist’, the fifth studio album for Motorhead, is getting a 40th anniversary release in September.

‘Iron Fist’ was the final album for the Motörhead classic line-up of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy Phil Taylor. It came nine months after the now classic live album ‘No Sleep Till Hammersmith’

‘Iron Fist’ was released in April 1982. The album peaked at no 6 in the UK. The reissue is coming in September 2022.

The expanded edition looks like this:

LP AND CD TRACKLISTING

Original Iron Fist album

Iron Fist

Heart of Stone

I’m the Doctor

Go to Hell

Loser

Sex and Outrage

America

Shut It Down

Speedfreak

(Don’t Need) Religion

Bang to Rights

Jackson’s Studio Demos October 1981

Remember Me, I’m Gone

The Doctor

Young & Crazy

Loser

Iron Fist

Go To Hell

CD & Digital Bonus Tracks

Lemmy Goes to the Pub

Some Old Song, I’m Gone

(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)

Shut It Down

Sponge Cake (Instrumental)

Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)

Peter Gunn (Instrumental)

Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82

(Previously unreleased)

Iron First

Heart of Stone

Shoot You In The Back

The Hammer

Loser

Jailbait

America

White Line

(Don’t Need) Religion

Go to Hell

Capricorn

(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down

(We Are The) Road Crew

Ace of Spades

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead

