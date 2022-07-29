Motorhead ‘Iron Fist’ To Get A 40th Anniversary Makeover - Noise11.com

‘Iron Fist’, the fifth studio album for Motorhead, is getting a 40th anniversary release in September.
‘Iron Fist’ was the final album for the Motörhead classic line-up of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy Phil Taylor. It came nine months after the now classic live album ‘No Sleep Till Hammersmith’
‘Iron Fist’ was released in April 1982. The album peaked at no 6 in the UK. The reissue is coming in September 2022.
The expanded edition looks like this:
LP AND CD TRACKLISTING
Original Iron Fist album
Iron Fist
Heart of Stone
I’m the Doctor
Go to Hell
Loser
Sex and Outrage
America
Shut It Down
Speedfreak
(Don’t Need) Religion
Bang to Rights
Jackson’s Studio Demos October 1981
Remember Me, I’m Gone
The Doctor
Young & Crazy
Loser
Iron Fist
Go To Hell
CD & Digital Bonus Tracks
Lemmy Goes to the Pub
Some Old Song, I’m Gone
(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)
Shut It Down
Sponge Cake (Instrumental)
Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)
Peter Gunn (Instrumental)
Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82
(Previously unreleased)
Iron First
Heart of Stone
Shoot You In The Back
The Hammer
Loser
Jailbait
America
White Line
(Don’t Need) Religion
Go to Hell
Capricorn
(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down
(We Are The) Road Crew
Ace of Spades
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
Overkill
Bomber
Motörhead
