 Motörhead To Publish Lemmy Doodle Book - Noise11.com
Motörhead To Publish Lemmy Doodle Book

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2024

in News

Lemmy’s finest doodles will be published in a new book ‘Ye Book of Inconsequential Scribbles’.

Motörhead says of their late lead singer and founder, “Lemmy was a proud doodler and writer, filling many journals over the years. He always hoped to see a collection of his unique insights into life get published, and so it is that Motörhead is proud to announce the 500 hand-numbered, limited-edition release of “Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles of Lemmy Kilmister 1st Esq.,” a highly anticipated collector’s item, sold exclusively online. Showing some of Lemmy’s finest doodles offers an unfiltered peek into the mind of a man whose view of the world was wryly humorous and timelessly prescient.

Each page is a tribute to Lemmy’s unique ability to capture life and those who live it with his trademark unapologetic attitude and a wicked sense of humor. This limited-edition release both fulfils a wish he had to see these musings in print, as well as celebrating the true essence of one of rock’s most influential figures”.

Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles is available on pre-order starting October 23rd on the official Motörhead webstore act fast and grab your copy while supplies last.

imotorhead.com

