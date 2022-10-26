 MRC Entertainment Send Racist Twit Kanye West Packing - Noise11.com
Kanye West

Kanye West. Photo by Tim Cashmere.

MRC Entertainment Send Racist Twit Kanye West Packing

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2022

in News

US entertainment company MRC has cancelled a completed documentary on Kanye West after the racist twit’s recent rants.

MRC compared West’s racist rants to the hate speech of Hitler saying his “classic tune” is a song sampled back 3000 years to the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome.

In a statement the company founders, Asif Satchu (CEO & Co-Founder), Modi Wiczyk (CEO & Co-Founder), Scott Tenley (CBO) said, “Lies are an important part of all discrimination, and this one is no different. When well crafted, they create the illusion that the action is just, that the bigot is “punching up” at the victim. It’s critical to antisemites, who must explain why they are attacking a people that comprise less than half of one percent of the world’s population. Not a fair fight, numbers wise. But if the Jews are ultra-powerful because of secret evil plots, well, the argument is, it must be fair and ok.”

Adidas have likewise told West to go fuck himself.

MRC founders said, “As leaders of this company (a Jew, a Muslim, and a Christian), we feel duty bound to say to all of you this is a pernicious, terrible use of false logic. It marries very well with the first “punching up” lie that all Jews are connected by conspiracy”.

West has also been dumped by his talent agency CAA.

Netflix has opted to keep their Kanye doco streaming. The company says deal for the doco ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ was not done with West and does not contain anti-Semitic statements.

