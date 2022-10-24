 Mudhoney To Play A Stack Of Australian Pub Dates In 2023 - Noise11.com
Mudhoney To Play A Stack Of Australian Pub Dates In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2022

in News

Mudhoney will tour Australia in 2023 like they used to tour … in the pubs.

Mudhoney were one of the original Seattle pub bands forming in 1998 after the break-up of Green River. The split of Green River led to formation of Mudhoney with Steve Turner and Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard moving on to form Pearl Jam. Pearl Jam had Mudhoney open for their 20th anniversary tour in 2011.

Mudhoney were there for the start of iconic Seattle label Sub Pop. They released their first single ‘Touch Me I’m Sick’ on Sub Pop in 1988 and then Mudhoney released their self-titled debut album in 1989.

In Australia Mudhoney are best known for their 1995 album ‘My Brother The Cow’.

Press Play Presents
MUDHONEY TOUR 2023

FRI 14 Apr The Cooly Coolangatta QLD
SAT 15 Apr The Northern Byron Bay NSW
SUN 16 Apr The Zoo Brisbane QLD
THURS 20 Apr Factory Theatre Sydney NSW
FRI 21 Apr Gumball Festival Lower Belford NSW
SAT 22 Apr UOW Uni Bar Wollongong NSW
SUN 23 Apr Kambri at ANU Canberra ACT
THURS 27 Apr Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC
FRI 28 Apr Theatre Royal Castlemaine VIC
SAT 29 Apr Torquay Hotel Torquay VIC
SUN 30 Apr Cherry Rock Melbourne VIC
WED 3 May Lion Arts Factory Adelaide SA
THURS 4 May The Rosemount Perth WA
FRI 5 May The River Margaret River WA

Tickets on Sale now head to pressplaypresents.com/artists/mudhoney
For details.

