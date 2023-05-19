 Mums The Word for Jessie J - Noise11.com
Jessie J

Jessie J

Mums The Word for Jessie J

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2023

in News

Jessie J is a new mum. Jessie took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to announce that she had welcomed a baby boy last week.

“A week ago, my whole life changed,” she began. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole (world). He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, mine and here. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.”

Jessie didn’t share any further details, such as her baby’s name or date of birth.

However, she noted that she would be taking a break from social media.

“I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready,” she added.

Jessie confirmed her pregnancy news in January, just over a year after she suffered a devastating miscarriage in November 2021.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ARIA Album Chart Report 19 May 2023

- (subtract) for Ed Sheeran remains at No.1 in Australia for a second week, becoming his longest running chart-topping album this decade.

3 days ago
Ghost
Ghost Release 5-Track Covers EP ‘Phantomine’

The 5-track Ghost E.P. ‘Phantomine’ has been released with Ghost takes on songs by Genesis, The Stranglers, Tina Turner, Television and Iron Maiden.

3 days ago
Post Malone
Post Malone Planned ‘Austin’ As An Acoustic Album

Post Malone's new album 'Austin' was going to be a fully acoustic project.

4 days ago
The Weeknd Dawn FM
Abel Tesfaye Has Had 28 Top 40 Singles So Get Used To The Name

Abel Tesfaye has had 28 Top 40 hits in Australia including a number one hit. Its time to work out who he really is.

5 days ago
Post Malone
Post Malone Reveals Next Album Details

Post Malone has revealed the details and release date of his fifth album, Austin.

6 days ago
Lizzo (supplied Live Nation)
Lizzo Says Simpsons Cameo “Is A Dream Come True”

Lizzo has landed a cameo on The Simpsons. Lizzo took to Instagram on Sunday to post a clip of her debut on the long-running animated series, in which she played herself.

7 days ago
Jon Batiste at Noise11
Jon Batiste Receives Honorary Doctorate

American singer, songwriter and musician Jon Batiste has earned a doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans.

May 14, 2023