 Murray Cook and Lizzie Mack Invite You To Open For A Wiggle At Soul Movers Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
The Soul Movers Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook - photo credit Kim Madgwick Photography

The Soul Movers Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook - photo credit Kim Madgwick Photography

Murray Cook and Lizzie Mack Invite You To Open For A Wiggle At Soul Movers Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Want to open for a Wiggle? Murray Cook’s Soul Movers will play a one-off show in Melbourne on December 3 and they are inviting an unknown band to open for them. Murray have even join you.

The Soul Movers will perform on Saturday 3 December at Ziggy Pop’s in the Newmarket Hotel, St Kilda.

Murray Cook tells Noise11.com, “We are looking for a support band and it would be great if it was a young band, maybe their second gig or whatever. Hit us up on socials.”

Lizzie Mack added, “You could be a High School band. Send us an email to [email protected]. We were on a panel for ARIAs for Excellence In Music with teachers leading the way and we thought we had a support but they are playing all over town the week we are there and they just need a little quiet time. We thought what a great opportunity. Play guitar with Murray, bring your mates, hit us up. Saturday 3 December. Come on down”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Lizzie and Murray.

Lizzie Mack founded The Soul Movers with Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek. They released the first Soul Movers album together in 2009. Murray stepped in in 2015 and since the band have recorded around the world in iconic places such as Sun Studios in Memphis and FAME Studios in Alabama. Murray performed with DZ Deathrays in ‘Like People’.

A new album for The Soul Movers with the working title ‘DNA’ is due in 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Scissor Sisters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Scissor Sisters Sign Catalogue Deal

Scissor Sisters' music has a new home at Warner Chappell Music.

7 days ago
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Manager Titus Day Jailed For Four Years

Titus Day, the former manager of Guy Sebastian, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of embezzling over $600,000 from the singer.

November 17, 2022
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift To Join Him Somewhere Along His Tour

Bruce Springsteen has cleared up speculation suggesting he is set to make an appearance during an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

November 17, 2022
Tom Odell at Noise11, Photo
Tom Odell Left Columbia Over Feeling Uncomfortable

Tom Odell was made to feel "insufficient" by a major record label.

November 17, 2022
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Wins Big At Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022.

November 14, 2022
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Cancels Events After Breaking Arm

Louis Tomlinson has broken his right arm "pretty badly".

November 14, 2022
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Album Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Remains The No 1 Album

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" fights off new albums from Drake with 21 Savage, Joji and Dean Lewis to retain a third week at No.1 in Australia.

November 12, 2022