Murray Cook and Lizzie Mack Invite You To Open For A Wiggle At Soul Movers Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Want to open for a Wiggle? Murray Cook’s Soul Movers will play a one-off show in Melbourne on December 3 and they are inviting an unknown band to open for them. Murray have even join you.

The Soul Movers will perform on Saturday 3 December at Ziggy Pop’s in the Newmarket Hotel, St Kilda.

Murray Cook tells Noise11.com, “We are looking for a support band and it would be great if it was a young band, maybe their second gig or whatever. Hit us up on socials.”

Lizzie Mack added, “You could be a High School band. Send us an email to [email protected]. We were on a panel for ARIAs for Excellence In Music with teachers leading the way and we thought we had a support but they are playing all over town the week we are there and they just need a little quiet time. We thought what a great opportunity. Play guitar with Murray, bring your mates, hit us up. Saturday 3 December. Come on down”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Lizzie and Murray.

Lizzie Mack founded The Soul Movers with Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek. They released the first Soul Movers album together in 2009. Murray stepped in in 2015 and since the band have recorded around the world in iconic places such as Sun Studios in Memphis and FAME Studios in Alabama. Murray performed with DZ Deathrays in ‘Like People’.

A new album for The Soul Movers with the working title ‘DNA’ is due in 2023.

