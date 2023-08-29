Murray Cook Praises Keith Richards For Inspiration On New Soul Movers Track Dumb Luck - Noise11.com

Murray Cook of The Soul Movers has praised Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones for the inspiration for the new Soul Movers song ‘Dumb Luck’.

Murray tells Noise11.com, “It’s a 50s Telecaster in Open G, just like Keith. I love that sound, he was a big influence on me. Marco, the keyboard player in The Soul Movers and I are big fans. As soon as I started playing the riff to that song, Marko was ‘yeah’, we should do this on the piano”.

It is no surprise Murray is a huge Stones fan. “I particularly love late 60s, early 70s Stones and that was kind of what we were going for. It kind of just fell into place. We didn’t set out to do it. When we first started it I had more in my head a 60s girl group kind of thing. It just became this. I’m really happy with it. It is just a joy to play. We just crank it out”.

The Soul Movers will launch Dumb Luck with two Melbourne shows this Friday 1 September at George Lane in St Kilda and Saturday September 2 at The Cherry Bar in Melbourne City.

