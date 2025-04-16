Music Victoria Suspends 2025 Victoria Music Awards - Noise11.com

Music Victoria has announced it will not present th Music Victoria Awards in 2025.

The Music Victoria Awards began in 2006. (At the time) The Age journalist Paddy Donovan started the awards as The AGE EG Music Awards. Paddy ran the awards for the first six years. In 2019 they became the Music Victoria Awards under management by Music Victoria.

Music Victoria Awards

Here is the announcement from Music Victoria:

With deep consideration and understanding, Music Victoria has made the decision to suspend the Music Victoria Awards for 2025. This decision comes after careful reflection, consultation, valuable feedback and learnings over the last 18 months. The organisation believes this is the right time and opportunity for Music Victoria to reassess and reimagine the Music Victoria Awards, ensuring they are reflective of and aligned with Victoria’s diverse music community while operating in a financially sustainable manner. Music Victoria remains deeply committed to its mission of providing a valuable platform for artists and industry and looks forward to engaging with stakeholders – working together to uncover new ways to celebrate and support Victorian music meaningfully. “This short-term action gives us the opportunity to set up the Music Victoria Awards for a robust and sustainable long-term future,” says CEO Fiona Duncan. “We need to take one step back to allow leaps forward. We look forward to collaborating closely with our community to shape this next chapter to celebrate the depths of talent we have in Victoria. We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we evolve through these changes.” Music Victoria will continue working to support and advocate for the Victorian music industry and community. Visit www.musicvictoria.com.au for updates and to access resources.

