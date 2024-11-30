 My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dead Aged 44 - Noise11.com
My Chemcial Romance Bob Bryar top left

My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dead Aged 44

by Noise11.com on November 30, 2024

in News

Bob Bryar, a former member of My Chemical Romance, has been found dead at his Tennessee home.

Bryar was the drummer for My Chemical Romance from 2004 to 2010. He is credited as a band member for the band’s third album ‘The Black Parade’ in 2006 but for the final MCR album ‘Danger Days’ in 2010, he is only listed as a co-writer on five songs.

Bryar went on to work behind the scenes on tours for other bands before becoming a real estate agent in 2015. Bryar was also involved in dog rescue charities and sanctuaries.

Bryar is believed to have died up to three weeks before his body was found at his home.

My Chemical Romance will play dates in North America from July 11.

• July 11, 2025 | Seattle, WA | Special Guest: Violent Femmes
• July 19, 2025 | San Fransisco, CA | Special Guest: 100 Gecs
• July 26, 2025 | Los Angeles, CA | Special Guest: Wallows
• August 2, 2025 | Arlington, TX | Special Guest: Garbage
• August 9, 2025 | East Rutherford, NJ | Special Guest: Death Cab For Cutie/Thursday
• August 15, 2025 | Philadelphia, PA | Special Guest: Alice Cooper
• August 22, 2025 | Toronto, ON | Special Guest: Pixies
• August 29, 2025 | Chicago, IL | Special Guest: Devo
• September 7, 2025 | Boston, MA | Special Guest: Idles
• September 13, 2025 | Tampa, FL | Special Guest: Evanescence

