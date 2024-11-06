Mylène Farmer ‘Nevermore’ Concert To Screen In Cinemas - Noise11.com

‘Nevermore’, the live concert film from Canadian singer Mylène Farmer, will screen around the world (including in Australia) Thursday November 7.

‘Nevermore’ captured Farmer’s sixth and eighth concerts of 2023. The tour took place \ from 3 June 2023 to 1 October 2024. It was her first tour since 2013 and first concerts since 2019. It is also Mylène’s first all-stadium tour.

Mylène Farmer used the tour to launch and promote her 12th studio album ‘L’Emprise’.

Mylène released her first album ‘Cenfres de lune’ in 1986. 10 of her 12 albums, including ‘L’Emprise’ reached number one in France.

For global ‘Nevermore’ screening details head here https://www.mylenefarmer-nevermore.film/tickets/

For Melbourne Australia tickets click here https://www.palacecinemas.com.au/movies/mylene-farmer-nevermore-le-film

Mylène Farmer made history by becoming the first French artist to perform in Russia. Her concert in Moscow in 2009 attracted thousands of fans and solidified her status as an international star. The event was a milestone in her career and highlighted her global influence.

Despite singing predominantly in French, Farmer has achieved international acclaim. She has a significant following in countries like Russia, Ukraine, and Belgium. Her 2009 album “Bleu Noir” featured collaborations with international artists such as RedOne and Moby, further broadening her appeal.

Farmer’s lyrics are heavily influenced by literature, particularly French and Russian poets. She often incorporates references to the works of Baudelaire, Edgar Allan Poe, and Dostoevsky. This literary depth adds a layer of complexity to her music, resonating with fans who appreciate poetic and intellectual nuance.

Farmer holds numerous records in the French music industry. She is the only artist to have sold more than 30 million records in France. Her single “Désenchantée” remains one of the best-selling singles in French history. Additionally, Farmer’s album “Innamoramento” stayed in the French Top 100 chart for over two years, showcasing her enduring popularity.

Beyond her music, Farmer is a passionate animal rights advocate. She has been involved in various campaigns to protect animals and promote ethical treatment. This commitment to animal welfare is a lesser-known but deeply personal aspect of her life and public persona.

Farmer’s charitable work extends beyond animal rights. She has supported various humanitarian causes, including AIDS research and children’s hospitals. Her philanthropic efforts reflect her deep compassion and desire to make a positive impact on the world.

Despite her fame, Mylène Farmer remains intensely private about her personal life. She rarely gives interviews and keeps her personal relationships out of the public eye. This aura of mystery only adds to her allure, as fans speculate about the woman behind the music.

