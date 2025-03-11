Mystery Surrounds Death of K-Pop Star Wheesung - Noise11.com

Investigations are continuing into the death of Korean singer Wheesung, who was found dead in his Seoul apartment at the age of 43.

Authorities have revealed that Wheesung, full name was Choi Whee-sung, had been deceased for a “significant amount of time” before his body was discovered. Emergency responders were called after his mother grew concerned when the singer failed to respond to messages.

Although police have said they suspect no foul play, the circumstances of his passing remain unclear. In the spotlight is Wheesung’s past struggle with Propofol, the powerful surgical anesthetic linked to Michael Jackson’s tragic overdose in 2009.

In 2021, Wheesung was handed a two-year suspended sentence for repeated abuse of Propofol. Prior to that, he was reportedly found unconscious twice after the use of similar medications.

Police are reportedly planning to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“Artist Wheesung has left us,” his management agency Tajoy Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday, adding that their staff and colleagues were “in deep sorrow”.

Wheesung was one of Korea’s most celebrated ballad singers. He had a string of hits including a popular cover of Craig David’s Insomnia.

He was scheduled to perform alongside singer KCM in the south-eastern city of Daegu this weekend.

In his final message on social media, Wheesung announced the upcoming concert and wrote: “Weight loss completed. See you on 15 March.”

