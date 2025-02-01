 Natalie Bassingthwaighte Struggles To Give Shirley Valentine Momentum #REVIEW - Noise11.com
Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Shirley Valentine

Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Shirley Valentine

Natalie Bassingthwaighte Struggles To Give Shirley Valentine Momentum #REVIEW

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2025

in News

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has taken on an enormous task with this One Person show ‘Shirley Valentine’ where she not only plays the lead (and only) role but she also has to conjure the other characters that are in the movie but absence from the stage as to their relevance to the plot.

‘Shirley Valentine’ is about a bored Liverpudlian housewife who goes to Greece, has a fling and decides to stay and start a new life.

In the 1989 movie, numerous actors play the various characters which gives context to the story. With one actor, Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Shirley Valentine, has too much focus on her character. It difficult for the audience to comprehend the bigger picture of the original story if you haven’t seen the move and it stretches the talents of Bassingthwaighte to and past her limits. Complete scenes in the movie have been reduced to dialogue for the play so be prepared to enact your theatre of the mind.

There are only two scenes. In act one it is the kitchen where Shirley’s conversation is mostly directed to the wall and in act two, Greece, where Shirley talks to a rock.

In all fairness to Natalie, this part is a major task for any actor. Remembering all of this dialogue with no other actors to bounce off is a difficult task for anyone. Natalie has taken on a difficult job with this play and the risk for the producers is that just one actor has to convince an entire audience night after night about authenticity.

Natalie often fell over her lines, forgot some words, left gaps and started anew. Let’s put that down to opening night jitters. But even in a perfectly executed performance I feel this show would be like watching paint dry.

The 1989 movie is a classic. At the time of its release this British rom-com-drama mixed a not often spoken about real life situation with the funny side of life. Pauline Collins pulled off a perfect comedic but serious Shirley. Natalie does not. The movie had a warmth, the play has a sadness to it. The movie was right for the time. The play would have been better served portraying the modern woman, not the modern woman’s mother.

The originally story accurately portrayed a common life of 1989. This story is still set in 1989 but the times have moved on and I’m not even sure a 42 year old from then in 1989 would now identify with this character today. Afterall, Shirley Valentine in 2025 would be 78 years old now. Maybe a 78-year old plus demographic might get this production.

Shirley Valentine has a limited run until 16 February 2025 at the Atheneum Theatre in Collins St, Melbourne.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Two Historic Live Slim Dusty Albums To Be Released As Double CDs

The two historic live Slim Dusty recordings from 1996 now on streaming services will be available as a limited edition CD from May.

1 day ago
Groovin The Moo photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam
Groovin The Moo Canned Once Again For 2025

Australia’s Groovin The Moo will not return in 2025 after also being cancelled in 2024.

1 day ago
Bruce Howe of Fraternity from Fraternity website
Bruce Howe of Fraternity Dies At Age 77

Bruce Howe, the bass player for Fraternity, has died at the age of 77. Fraternity was a pioneering Aussie rock band with singers at various stages including Bon Scott (before AC/DC), Jimmy Barnes (before Cold Chisel) and Swanee.

2 days ago
Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother Noise11 2025
Wolfmother Prepares For A Red Hot Summer Tour and New Music for 2025

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother catches up with Noise11 to talk touring 2025, the 20th anniversary of the debut album, his songwriting process and experimenting with new music. He is about to tour Wolfmother for Red Hot Summer and he says has enough new music for a 2025 Wolfmother album.

2 days ago
Nick Cave and Colin Greenwood at the Beacon Theatre New York October 2023
Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood To Join Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds For US Tour

Colin Greenwood of Radiohead will be the bass player for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on the upcoming US tour.

3 days ago
Kate Miller-Heidke announces Helpmann Awards Nominations at Hamer Hall.
Richard Marx, Melanie C, Ronan Keating and Kate Miller Heidke Are The Voice 2025 Judges for Australia

Kate Miller-Heidke is the sole Australian judge for The Voice 2025 Australian season.

4 days ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose Tattoo Cover Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ With First New Music in 17 Years

Rose Tattoo will release a cover of Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ in February marking the first new music for the band since 2008.

4 days ago