 Natalie Gauci To Play October Residency In Brunswick - Noise11.com
Natalie Gauci

Natalie Gauci

Natalie Gauci To Play October Residency In Brunswick

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2024

in News

Natalie Gauci will take over Sunday’s at Brunswick Artists’ Bar in October.

Brunswick Artists’ Bar is the room downstairs from The Brunswick Ballroom.

Natalie will use the space to play for fans launching her new song ‘Smile’, the fourth single from her new album ‘Brand New Day’.

Natalie dates are:

The Artist Bar, 314-316 Sydney Road, Brunswick.

Sunday 6th Oct 4pm – 6pm
Sunday 13th Oct 4pm – 6pm
Sunday 20th Oct 4pm – 6pm
Sunday 27th Oct 4pm – 6pm

