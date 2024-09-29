Natalie Gauci To Play October Residency In Brunswick - Noise11.com

Natalie Gauci will take over Sunday’s at Brunswick Artists’ Bar in October.

Brunswick Artists’ Bar is the room downstairs from The Brunswick Ballroom.

Natalie will use the space to play for fans launching her new song ‘Smile’, the fourth single from her new album ‘Brand New Day’.

Natalie dates are:

The Artist Bar, 314-316 Sydney Road, Brunswick.

Sunday 6th Oct 4pm – 6pm

Sunday 13th Oct 4pm – 6pm

Sunday 20th Oct 4pm – 6pm

Sunday 27th Oct 4pm – 6pm

