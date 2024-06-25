Natalie Gauci To Release Book and Album ‘Brand New Day’ - Noise11.com

2007 Australian Idol winner Natalie Gauci will release her ‘Brand New Day’ album on July 5 and has a book with the same name coming soon too.

Natalie wrote all songs for the record she describes as ‘personal’. “It’s my truth, my story –which I feel many people will relate to. It’s about searching for love, faith and looking for hope. Through writing and making this album, I discovered how to get through struggles and find victory. I felt I wanted to share more of my story behind the songs, so I have written a short book also titled ‘Brand New Day’ to accompany the album. It includes stories to give listeners a more in-depth perspective on my songwriting and experiences. Every time I write a song from my soul, I get a breakthrough in my own life”.

Natalie previewed the album with the song ‘How You Feel’.

Natalie says, “The experience of writing and arranging my own album with a world class team was mind blowing for me, because for the first time, I was able to be truly myself without any inhibitions to change anything about who I am as an artist”.

To celebrate the release of the ‘Brand New Day’ album, Natalie will perform live with her five-piece band with the guidance of world-renowned Music Director Jeremy Diffey at Birds Basement in Melbourne Friday 5th July.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM HERE- https://birdsbasement.com/show/1253/natalie-gauci

