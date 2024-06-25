 Natalie Gauci To Release Book and Album ‘Brand New Day’ - Noise11.com
Natalie Gauci To Release Book and Album ‘Brand New Day’

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2024

in News

2007 Australian Idol winner Natalie Gauci will release her ‘Brand New Day’ album on July 5 and has a book with the same name coming soon too.

Natalie wrote all songs for the record she describes as ‘personal’. “It’s my truth, my story –which I feel many people will relate to. It’s about searching for love, faith and looking for hope. Through writing and making this album, I discovered how to get through struggles and find victory. I felt I wanted to share more of my story behind the songs, so I have written a short book also titled ‘Brand New Day’ to accompany the album. It includes stories to give listeners a more in-depth perspective on my songwriting and experiences. Every time I write a song from my soul, I get a breakthrough in my own life”.

Natalie previewed the album with the song ‘How You Feel’.

Natalie says, “The experience of writing and arranging my own album with a world class team was mind blowing for me, because for the first time, I was able to be truly myself without any inhibitions to change anything about who I am as an artist”.

To celebrate the release of the ‘Brand New Day’ album, Natalie will perform live with her five-piece band with the guidance of world-renowned Music Director Jeremy Diffey at Birds Basement in Melbourne Friday 5th July.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM HERE- https://birdsbasement.com/show/1253/natalie-gauci

Noise11.com

