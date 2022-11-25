National Film and Sound Archives Discovers 1972 John Farnham Performance - Noise11.com

Australia’s National Film and Sound Archives has added a restored video of a 1972 performance by John Farnham doing Stevie Wonder’s ‘For Once In My Life’ on Happening ’72.

The video, from the Johnny Young archives, was recorded on 11 November 1972.

Happening 71 and 72 in 1971 and 1972 was a Saturday morning pop music show hosted by Jeff Phillips. The show was broadcast from Channel 0 Melbourne (now Channel 10).

Jeff Phillips was a recording artist at the time having released his album ‘The Wonderful World of Jeff Phillips’ in 1968 on Festival Records.

By 1972 Johnny Farnham, as he was known then, had released six albums and had 13 Top 40 hits by the end of 1972.

