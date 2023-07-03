Ne Obliviscaris Announce First Dates Since 2019 - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Ne Obliviscaris will be back on tour in Australia in September for their first hometown shows since 2019.

2023 also marked the release of the fourth Ne Obliviscaris album ‘Exul’, the first album for the band since 2017’s ‘Urn’.

Ne Obliviscaris released their first album ‘Portal of I’ in 2012. The track ‘Plague Flowers the Kaleidoscope’ was studied at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

The September 2023 tour will also feature Germany’s The Ocean and Rivers of Nihil from the USA.

TOUR DATES

Wed, Sept 6: Tivoli, Brisbane

Fri, Sept 8: Manning Bar, Sydney

Sat, Sept 9: The Forum, Melbourne

Sun, Sept 10: The Gov, Adelaide

Ne Obliviscaris Patreon Artist Pre Sale: Monday, July 3 @ 9.00am Local time

Patreon.com/neobliviscaris

Early Bird Pre Sale: Tuesday, July 4 @ 9.00am Local time

Tickets on Sale: Thursday, July 6 @ 9.00am Local time

Tix and info from

https://daltours.cc/neo

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

