 Ne Obliviscaris Announce First Dates Since 2019 - Noise11.com
Ne Obliviscaris

Ne Obliviscaris

Ne Obliviscaris Announce First Dates Since 2019

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2023

in News

Melbourne’s Ne Obliviscaris will be back on tour in Australia in September for their first hometown shows since 2019.

2023 also marked the release of the fourth Ne Obliviscaris album ‘Exul’, the first album for the band since 2017’s ‘Urn’.

Ne Obliviscaris released their first album ‘Portal of I’ in 2012. The track ‘Plague Flowers the Kaleidoscope’ was studied at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

The September 2023 tour will also feature Germany’s The Ocean and Rivers of Nihil from the USA.

TOUR DATES
Wed, Sept 6: Tivoli, Brisbane
Fri, Sept 8: Manning Bar, Sydney
Sat, Sept 9: The Forum, Melbourne
Sun, Sept 10: The Gov, Adelaide

Ne Obliviscaris Patreon Artist Pre Sale: Monday, July 3 @ 9.00am Local time
Patreon.com/neobliviscaris

Early Bird Pre Sale: Tuesday, July 4 @ 9.00am Local time
Tickets on Sale: Thursday, July 6 @ 9.00am Local time

Tix and info from
https://daltours.cc/neo

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Travis Scott Astroworld
Travis Scott Will Not Face Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott has been cleared of all charges related to the 2021 Astroworld concert tragedy that took the lives of 10 people and injured countless others.

3 days ago
Palace of the King Children of the Evolution
Palace of the King Break Out The Guitars For Children of the Evolution

Palace of the King have come armed with a wall of guitars for their new song ‘Children of the Evolution’.

3 days ago
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Post Malone To Return To Australia For Second Tour of 2023

Post Malone is heading back to Australia for a second time in 2023. Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers in February.

3 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Pulls Out Of Australian Dates

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his upcoming Australian dates including Splendour In The Grass after being unable to finish his Glastonbury set last weekend.

6 days ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley Performs A Complete Setlist of Smiths At Glastonbury

Rick Astley performed an entire set of Smiths covers with The Blossoms at Glastonbury on the weekend and quite frankly … it was very good.

6 days ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Plays Glastonbury And Gives Us A Preview Of What To Expect In Australia

Lizzo performed at Glastonbury over the weekend giving fans for her next month of shows a preview of what to expect.

June 25, 2023
M. Ward
M. Ward Has Two First Aid Kit Collaborations on New Album ‘supernatural thing’

M. Ward recruited Swedish duo First Aid Kit for two songs on his new album ‘supernatural thing’.

June 22, 2023