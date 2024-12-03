Need A Chuckle? Watch TISM Perform A Mash-up of ‘Clint Eastwood’ and ‘Tradies Get The Ladies’ - Noise11.com

TISM took to Spicks and Specks last week to perform a mash-up of Gorillaz ‘Clint Eastwood’ and their own ‘Tradies Get The Ladies’.
Here it is … just because.
And while you are here, the Noise11 TISM interview:
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram