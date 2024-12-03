Need A Chuckle? Watch TISM Perform A Mash-up of ‘Clint Eastwood’ and ‘Tradies Get The Ladies’ - Noise11.com

TISM took to Spicks and Specks last week to perform a mash-up of Gorillaz ‘Clint Eastwood’ and their own ‘Tradies Get The Ladies’.

Here it is … just because.

And while you are here, the Noise11 TISM interview:

