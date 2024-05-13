 Neil Finn and Jimmy Barnes Host Incredible Family and Friends ‘Infinity Sessions 1’ Show - Noise11.com
On Friday May 10, 2024, Neil Finn’s Roundhead Studios in Auckland became a Family and Friends event with the Infinity Session 1 taking place with Jimmy Barnes.

While the 1 after Infinity Sessions suggests this will not be a one-off event, the original Infinity Sessions took play in August 2017, resulting in Neil’s live recording of the ‘Out of Silence’ album.

Friday’s session also included Reb Fountain, Finn Andrews and Charlie Collins with cast:

Conductor & Arranger: Victoria Kelly
Violin 1: Jess Hindin & Peau Halapua
Violin 2: Lara Hall & Miyo Yoon
Viola: Joe Harrop & Crystal Lin
Cello: Sarah Spence & Rachel Wells
Additional vocals: EJ Barnes & Jimmy Metherell
Vibes: De Stevens

One of Jimmy’s performances revisited 2007’s ‘Out In The Blue’ album and the rarely performed ‘Blue Hotel’, written by Neil Finn.

Listen to Jimmy Barnes and Neil Finn Perform Collaboration ‘Blue Hotel’ For Infinity Session:

A second Infinity Sessions is planned on 28 May.

Jimmy is back in Australia for the next Red Hot Summer show in Noosa this Saturday and then his final Red Hot Summer for the series on 25 May in Cairns.

Next comes the Hell of a Time tour, starting June 12 in Perth.

Neil will head out for the Crowded House ‘Gravity Stairs’ tour starting 10 June in the UK and then onto North America on 29 August with the first date in Florida.

Neil will also participate in the Richard Thompson Ship to Shore Special 75th Birthday Celebration concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 8 June 2024.

