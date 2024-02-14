Neil Young and Crazy Horse To Tour For First Time In A Decade - Noise11.com

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will regroup for their first major tour in a decade despite having released three albums together in that time.

Neil’s ‘Colorado’ (2019), ‘Barn’ (2021) and ‘World Record’ (2022) were all Crazy Horse albums. Crazy Horse is Nils Lofgren, Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina. Young previously recorded with Crazy Horse for two albums ‘Psychedelic Pill’ and ‘Americana’ in 2012 when Frank ‘Poncho’ Sampedro was in the band. Sampedro retired in 2014 and now lives in Hawaii.

Crazy Horse also backed Neil Young on ‘Greendale’ (2003), ‘Broken Arrow’ (1996), ‘Sleeps With Angels’ (1994), ‘Ragged Glory’ (1990), ‘Life’ (1987), ‘Re-Ac-tor’ (1981), ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ (1979), ‘American Stars n Bars’ (1977), ‘Zuma’ (1975) and ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ (1969). (There was also the 2022 release of the 2000/2001 recordings for Toast).

Young and Crazy Horse performed two shows in 2023 for the 50th anniversary of LA venue The Roxy.

As well as the Love Earth tour, there will be a new nine-track album “F**king Up” released.

At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album FU##IN’ UPincluded with their tickets for no additional cost. FU##IN’ UP reveals Neil Young + Crazy Horse in all their ragged glory, playing songs from their long relationship. Neil and The Horse have played together for over 50 years and the performances of these familiar songs, recorded in 2023, is a true highlight. As Neil explains, “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.” FU##IN’ UP contains 9 songs on 2 LPs. The album will be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day April 20 with a wider, all format release starting April 26.

The last Crazy Horse world tour ended in 2014 but there were North American dates in 2018. The Love Earth tour will commence in San Diego on 24 April.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse tour dates

• Apr 24 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

• Apr 25 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

• Apr 27 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

• May 1 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

• May 2 Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

• May 5 | Huntsville, AL | Orion Amphitheater

• May 7 | Atlanta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

• May 8 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

• May 11 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

• May 12 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

• May 14 | Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

• May 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

• May 18 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

• May 20 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

• May 22 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

• May 23 | Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

