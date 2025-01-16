Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts Release New Music ‘Big Change Is Coming’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young has a new song with his new band The Chrome Hearts called ‘Big Change is Coming’.

I’ve heard the song. You’ll hear it at some stage today. It reminds me of the 1996 Crazy Horse ‘Broken Arrow’ sound.

The Chrome Hearts are:

Neil Young Guitar and vocal

Micah Nelson Guitar

Corey McCormick Bass

Anthony LoGerfo Drums

Spooner Oldham Farfisa Organ

Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick and Anthony LoGerfo were Promise of the Real and backed Neil for the albums ‘The Monsanto Years’ (2015), ‘The Visitor’ (2017) and ‘Paradox’ (soundtrack) 2018 as well as the live albums ‘Earth’ (2016) and ‘Noise & Flowers’ (2022).

The legendary Spooner Oldham was part of Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section in the 60s and 70s and played on Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman”, Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally”, and Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)”.

Spooner played on Neil’s ‘Comes A Time’ (1978), ‘Old Ways’ (1985), ‘Harvest Moon’ (1992), ‘Unplugged’ (1993), ‘Silver and Gold’ (2000), ‘Road Rock Vol. 1 (2002) and ‘Prairie Wind’ (2005)

Neil Young wrote the song. It was produced by Lou Adler and Neil Young, engineered and mixed by John Hanlon and mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

According to Neil’s label Warner Music, “’Big Change Is Coming’ is a song that looks square in the face of so many of the moving parts of where the world is turning today, and the way the power of Young and his band capture the feeling of these times is something that needs to be heard.

“Neil Young is a songwriter and musician who has always found a unique way to address how life’s changes become a part of modern life. For seven decades, his songs have addressed where life has been and where it is going. “big change is coming” takes another big bold step in looking at where that might be. The way this new song confronts the big questions facing life right now makes it an instant thriller”.

Neil Young has had a productive 21st Century.

Since 2000 his new studio albums have been:

Silver & Gold (2000)

Are You passionate? (2002)

Greendale (2003)

Prairie Wind (2005)

Living With War (2006)

Chrome Dreams II (2007)

Fork In the Road (2009)

Le Noise (2010)

Americana (2012)

Psychedelic Pill (2012)

A Letter Home (2014)

Storytone (2014)

The Monsanto Years (2015)

Peace Trail (2016)

The Visitor (2017)

Colorado (2019)

Barn (2021)

World Record (2022)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com