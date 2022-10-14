Neil Young Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Harvest - Noise11.com

Neil Young has announced a 50th anniversary edition of his iconic ‘Harvest’ album is on the way and he has shared a live version of the album’s main song ‘Heart of Gold’.

The album will include the ‘BBC In Concert’ live album and DVD recorded on 23 February 1971 at the BBC Radio Theatre and broadcast on 1 April 1971.

Out On The Weekend

Old Man

Journey Through The Past

Heart Of Gold

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

A Man Needs A Maid

Love In Mind

Dance Dance Dance

Also listed is ‘Harvest Outtakes’

Bad Fog Of Loneliness

Journey Through The Past

Dance Dance Dance

A documentary/movie ‘Harvest Time’ with a theatrical release date on 1 December and no doubt also included in the ‘Harvest’ box set is also scheduled on Young’s site.

The expanded ‘Harvest’ is due 2 December 2022.

Neil Young will also release a new Crazy Horse album ‘World Record’ on 18 November 2022.

