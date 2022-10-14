Neil Young Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Harvest - Noise11.com

Neil Young has announced a 50th anniversary edition of his iconic ‘Harvest’ album is on the way and he has shared a live version of the album’s main song ‘Heart of Gold’.
The album will include the ‘BBC In Concert’ live album and DVD recorded on 23 February 1971 at the BBC Radio Theatre and broadcast on 1 April 1971.
Out On The Weekend
Old Man
Journey Through The Past
Heart Of Gold
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
A Man Needs A Maid
Love In Mind
Dance Dance Dance
Also listed is ‘Harvest Outtakes’
Bad Fog Of Loneliness
Journey Through The Past
Dance Dance Dance
A documentary/movie ‘Harvest Time’ with a theatrical release date on 1 December and no doubt also included in the ‘Harvest’ box set is also scheduled on Young’s site.
The expanded ‘Harvest’ is due 2 December 2022.
Neil Young will also release a new Crazy Horse album ‘World Record’ on 18 November 2022.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook