Neil Young Cancels Ukraine Concert Due To Uncertainty In The Region - Noise11.com

 Neil Young Cancels Ukraine Concert Due To Uncertainty In The Region
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Cancels Ukraine Concert Due To Uncertainty In The Region

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2025

in News

Just one week after announcing he would perform a free concert in Ukraine, Neil Young has cancelled the event citing the growing uncertainty in the war-torn country.

With Russia’s illegal American endorsed take-over of the region, Neil had planned to start his Love Earth tour in early June in Ukraine as a support for the country. The first official tour date is 18 June in Sweden.

Now in a statement Neil Young said, “OUR CONCERT IN UKRAINE IS CANCELLED. We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much. I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader.

“SLAVA UKRAINI.”

Russia has destroyed 20% of Ukraine after invading three years ago at the Eastern border. Russia has taken control of Bakhmut, Luhansk, Donetsk, Mariupol and Meliyipol. It is heading towards Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

