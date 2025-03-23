Neil Young Cancels Ukraine Concert Due To Uncertainty In The Region - Noise11.com

Just one week after announcing he would perform a free concert in Ukraine, Neil Young has cancelled the event citing the growing uncertainty in the war-torn country.

With Russia’s illegal American endorsed take-over of the region, Neil had planned to start his Love Earth tour in early June in Ukraine as a support for the country. The first official tour date is 18 June in Sweden.

Now in a statement Neil Young said, “OUR CONCERT IN UKRAINE IS CANCELLED. We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much. I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader.

“SLAVA UKRAINI.”

Russia has destroyed 20% of Ukraine after invading three years ago at the Eastern border. Russia has taken control of Bakhmut, Luhansk, Donetsk, Mariupol and Meliyipol. It is heading towards Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

