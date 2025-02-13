Neil Young Completes 46th Album and Preps April Release - Noise11.com

Neil Young has completed what is at least his 46th album (because that isn’t counting the albums with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, live albums, compilations, archive series records or box sets). (Spoiler alert: there are over 100).

The album is Neil’s first with his new band Chrome Hearts who are Micah nelson (guitar and vocals), Corey McCormick (bass and vocals), Anthony LoGerfo (drums) and Spooner Oldman ( Farfisa organ).

Nelson, McCormick and LoGerfo played with young in Promise of the Real. The legend Spooner Oldham goes back to the 70s with Neil playing on ‘Comes A Time’ (1978), ‘Old Ways’ (1985), ‘Harvest Moon’ (1992), ‘Unplugged’ (1993), ‘Silver & Gold’ (2000), ‘Road Rock Vol 1’ (2000) and ‘Prairie Wind’ (2005).

Neil posted at his website:

“Hi everyone. I just finished my new album with Lou Adler and John Hanlon. It is in mastering now to make the vinyl, CD and digital copies. I am very happy and relieved to have this done in the short time it took. The album art has been completed and handed in with Jenice Heo. I am working on the lyric sheets now, hoping to hand-write the words and get them in, in time.

“It is a happy feeling I have today, knowing I have made an album I think people will enjoy. I hope it’s out in April. That would be pretty fast.

“Playing with the Chrome Hearts was a joy as we recorded song after song at Shangrila in Malibu. I wrote these songs in November and December. They feel fresh to me and I am very happy to have this all ready for you. It won’t be long now and it will be great to have new songs to play on the road this summer in Europe, the USA and Canada. We are looking forward to that!

Today I will be playing at one of the shelters in Pasadena where many newly homeless people are staying, having lost everything in the fires. Daryl will be with me and we are bringing our two miniature horses, Romeo and Ziggy. They are so friendly and people love to see them with us. So that’s what’s going on. Sending Love and Peace to you all.

N and D

The first taste of the 2025 Chrome Hearts album is ‘Big Change’.

