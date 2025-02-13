 Neil Young Completes 46th Album and Preps April Release - Noise11.com
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Completes 46th Album and Preps April Release

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2025

in News

Neil Young has completed what is at least his 46th album (because that isn’t counting the albums with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, live albums, compilations, archive series records or box sets). (Spoiler alert: there are over 100).

The album is Neil’s first with his new band Chrome Hearts who are Micah nelson (guitar and vocals), Corey McCormick (bass and vocals), Anthony LoGerfo (drums) and Spooner Oldman ( Farfisa organ).

Nelson, McCormick and LoGerfo played with young in Promise of the Real. The legend Spooner Oldham goes back to the 70s with Neil playing on ‘Comes A Time’ (1978), ‘Old Ways’ (1985), ‘Harvest Moon’ (1992), ‘Unplugged’ (1993), ‘Silver & Gold’ (2000), ‘Road Rock Vol 1’ (2000) and ‘Prairie Wind’ (2005).

Neil posted at his website:

“Hi everyone. I just finished my new album with Lou Adler and John Hanlon. It is in mastering now to make the vinyl, CD and digital copies. I am very happy and relieved to have this done in the short time it took. The album art has been completed and handed in with Jenice Heo. I am working on the lyric sheets now, hoping to hand-write the words and get them in, in time.

“It is a happy feeling I have today, knowing I have made an album I think people will enjoy. I hope it’s out in April. That would be pretty fast.

“Playing with the Chrome Hearts was a joy as we recorded song after song at Shangrila in Malibu. I wrote these songs in November and December. They feel fresh to me and I am very happy to have this all ready for you. It won’t be long now and it will be great to have new songs to play on the road this summer in Europe, the USA and Canada. We are looking forward to that!

Today I will be playing at one of the shelters in Pasadena where many newly homeless people are staying, having lost everything in the fires. Daryl will be with me and we are bringing our two miniature horses, Romeo and Ziggy. They are so friendly and people love to see them with us. So that’s what’s going on. Sending Love and Peace to you all.
N and D

The first taste of the 2025 Chrome Hearts album is ‘Big Change’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

George Thorogood and The Destroyers photo by Ros O'Gorman
George Thorogood To Play Red Hot Summer Sideshows

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will play two stand alone sideshows during the Red Hot Summer Australian dates.

8 hours ago
David Johansen, New York Dolls - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
New York Dolls’ David Johansen Is Being Treated for Stage 4 Brain Cancer

New York Dolls’ singer David Johansen has revealed he is suffering from Stage 4 brain cancer.

1 day ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith To Perform Horses Album Live

Patti Smith is set to play a pair of London Palladium shows as part of a tour performing her seminal debut album 'Horses' in full.

2 days ago
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Becoming Led Zeppelin John Bonham Interview Tape Was Discovered In Australia

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’, the first authorised documentary of Led Zeppelin premiered around the world this past weekend but did you know Australia played a massive role in the telling of the story. The previously unheard John Bonham interview was found discovered at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra.

3 days ago
John Lennon Imagine Ram pose
Historic John Lennon Recording To Be Released On Record Store Day

On August 30, 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band, backed by Elephant’s Memory, and joined by special guests, headlined two historic One to One Benefit Concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. These performances included an afternoon matinee and an evening performance, to a combined audience of 40,000 people, raising more than $1.5 million to support children with special needs, including children from the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, N.Y, a state-supported institution for mentally handicapped children that gained national infamy after the horrible conditions and questionable medical practices the children endured were exposed to the public.

4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Black Sabbath To Reunite With Original Line-up For One Last Show

Black Sabbath will reform with the original line-up for their last ever show in their hometown Birmingham, UK in July.

February 6, 2025
Elton John Who Believes In Angels
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Have Made An Album Together

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have collaborated for a new album ‘Who Believes In Angels’. The album was produced by Andrew Watt (Rolling Stones/Ozzy Osbourne) and features the lyrics of Bernie Taupin but the whole thing almost never happened.

February 6, 2025