 Neil Young 'Harvest Time' Doco To Screen In Cinemas - Noise11.com
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young ‘Harvest Time’ Doco To Screen In Cinemas

by Music-News.com on November 4, 2022

in News

The ‘Neil Young: Harvest Time’ documentary is heading to cinemas worldwide next month.

Neil’s film takes the viewer on an “intimate journey to Neil’s Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California for the ‘Harvest Barn’ sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra, and to Nashville where the then 20-something Neil Young worked on various tracks of this signature album [‘Harvest’].”

It’s part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations for the seminal 1972 collection.

The doc heads to cinemas on December 1, with limited encores on December 4.

Neil, 76, said: “This is a big album for me. 50 years ago. I was 24, maybe 23 and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there. I hope you enjoy this story, which is ‘Harvest Time,’ and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies.”

Fans can also get their hands on 50th Anniversary Edition Box Sets on Vinyl and CD.

Meanwhile, Neil previously revealed he turned down “millions” to tour the classic album.

The ‘Cinnamon Girl’ hitmaker doesn’t want to perform a retrospective show of the fourth LP in full because “everyone” who worked on the record with him has since died.

He said: “I was just offered millions of dollars for a tour to do ‘Harvest’.

“Everyone who played on ‘Harvest’ is dead. I don’t want to do that. How about planting instead of harvesting?”

Neil was joined by his band the Stray Gators when he made ‘Harvest’, but pianist Jack Nitzche passed away in 2000 and drummer Kenny Buttrey died in 2004. In 2010, pedal-steel guitarist Ben Keith also died, and final member, bassist Tim Drummond, passed away in 2015.

The music legend admitted performing live is getting harder as he gets older but he’s not planning to retire.

He said in 2019: “I’d feel like Cher. Don’t retire unless you really aren’t interested. I’m interested.

“It hurts a little to play now where it didn’t before. I don’t hear quite as well as I did before. My voice is not like it was before.

“Show me something that is like it was before. I feel good about the future. The idea is, do not stop moving.”

Tickets for ‘Neil Young: Harvest Time’ go on sale from November 10, via NeilYoungHarvestTime.com.

music-news.com

