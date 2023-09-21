 Neil Young Performs Two Classic Albums At Historic Roxy Reunion - Noise11.com
Neil Young Archives Roxy Tonights The Night live

Neil Young Performs Two Classic Albums At Historic Roxy Reunion

by Paul Cashmere on September 21, 2023

in News

Neil Young has performed the first of two 50th anniversary concerts at the historic Roxy Nightclub in West Hollywood.

Young performed five nights at the Roxy on the Tonight’s The Night tour in September 1973. The recordings of September 20-22, 1973 were released as ‘Roxy Tonight’s The Night Live’ as part of Neil’s archive series on 24 April, 2018.

50 years to the night, Neil was back the anniversary show and performed his two albums ‘Tonight’s The Night’, released 20 June 1975 and ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’, released 14 May, 1969.

For the 2023 band, Neil reformed the same line-up except for Ben Keith, who died in 2010. The 2023 show featured Neil Young, Nils Lofgren, Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Micah Nelson. Nelson sang lead vocals for ‘Come On Baby Lets Go Downtown’.

The show featured some rarities. It was the first time Young had ever performed ‘Round And Round (It Won’t Be Long)’. It was the third time ever ‘Running Dry (Requiem For The Rockets)’ was played (played twice in 2019 for the first time) and the 12th time for ‘Borrowed Tune’ (last played 19 Jan, 1973).

2023-09-20, Roxy Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA
Roxy 50th Anniversary Benefit
w/ The Santa Monica Flyers

1. Tonight’s The Night (played 299 times)(from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
2. Speakin’ Out (played 48 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
3. World On A String (played 92 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
4. Borrowed Tune (played 12 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
5. Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown (played 37 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
6. Mellow My Mind (played 139 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
7. Roll Another Number (For The Road) (played 306 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
8. Albuquerque (played 46 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
9. New Mama (played 79 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
10. Lookout Joe (played 53 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
11. Tired Eyes (played 22 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)
12. Tonight’s The Night (played 299 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

13. Cinnamon Girl (played 816 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
14. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (played 302 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
15. Round And Round (It Won’t Be Long) (first time ever played) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
16. Down By The River (played 603 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
17. The Losing End (played 83 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
18. Running Dry (Requiem For The Rockets) (played 3 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
19. Cowgirl In The Sand (played 254 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Plastic Bertrand’s Ca Plane Put Poi Singer Lou Deprijck Dead at 77

Belgian singer Francis ‘Lou’ Deprijck, better known as the singer of the Plastic Bertrand hit Ca Plane Pour Moi, has died at the age of 77.

10 hours ago
Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose Tattoo Postpone All 2023 Shows Because Of Angry Anderson’s Health Issues

All upcoming Rose Tattoo shows for the 2023 Southern Stars Australian tour have been postponed until 2023 while singer Angry Anderson rests up with health issues.

1 day ago
The Victims
Dave Faulkner To Reform The Victims for Two Play Final Shows

Perth Punk band The Victims, Dave Faulkner’s band before Hoodoo Gurus, will reform for two final shows in December.

1 day ago
Roger Whittaker
British Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Dies At Age 87

Roger Whittaker, best known for the 1975 hit, ‘The Last Farewell’, has made his last farewell. Roger Whittaker has died at the age of 87.

2 days ago
Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green

The legendary Tom Jones has announced six more Australian shows around his Bluesfest performance including one A Day On The Green for Bowral in April.

3 days ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Is Such A Rare Privilege To See Live

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, featuring Pink Floyd drummer and co-writer Nick Mason who was there from the start, has began the first (and lets put it out there) last Australian tour. To be in the room with a Pink Floyd founder performing Floyd songs that are so rare many have never been played live by any member of Pink Floyd in Australia before, was indeed a privilege.

4 days ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
The Rolling Stones Are Working On A New Documentary

The Rolling Stones are filming a new documentary. Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have been working with Fulwell 73 on a documentary about the making of their latest record 'Hackney Diamonds'.

4 days ago