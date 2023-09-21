Neil Young Performs Two Classic Albums At Historic Roxy Reunion - Noise11.com

Neil Young has performed the first of two 50th anniversary concerts at the historic Roxy Nightclub in West Hollywood.

Young performed five nights at the Roxy on the Tonight’s The Night tour in September 1973. The recordings of September 20-22, 1973 were released as ‘Roxy Tonight’s The Night Live’ as part of Neil’s archive series on 24 April, 2018.

50 years to the night, Neil was back the anniversary show and performed his two albums ‘Tonight’s The Night’, released 20 June 1975 and ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’, released 14 May, 1969.

For the 2023 band, Neil reformed the same line-up except for Ben Keith, who died in 2010. The 2023 show featured Neil Young, Nils Lofgren, Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Micah Nelson. Nelson sang lead vocals for ‘Come On Baby Lets Go Downtown’.

The show featured some rarities. It was the first time Young had ever performed ‘Round And Round (It Won’t Be Long)’. It was the third time ever ‘Running Dry (Requiem For The Rockets)’ was played (played twice in 2019 for the first time) and the 12th time for ‘Borrowed Tune’ (last played 19 Jan, 1973).

2023-09-20, Roxy Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA

Roxy 50th Anniversary Benefit

w/ The Santa Monica Flyers

1. Tonight’s The Night (played 299 times)(from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

2. Speakin’ Out (played 48 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

3. World On A String (played 92 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

4. Borrowed Tune (played 12 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

5. Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown (played 37 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

6. Mellow My Mind (played 139 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

7. Roll Another Number (For The Road) (played 306 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

8. Albuquerque (played 46 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

9. New Mama (played 79 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

10. Lookout Joe (played 53 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

11. Tired Eyes (played 22 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

12. Tonight’s The Night (played 299 times) (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

—

13. Cinnamon Girl (played 816 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

14. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (played 302 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

15. Round And Round (It Won’t Be Long) (first time ever played) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

16. Down By The River (played 603 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

17. The Losing End (played 83 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

18. Running Dry (Requiem For The Rockets) (played 3 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

19. Cowgirl In The Sand (played 254 times) (From Everyone Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

