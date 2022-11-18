Neil Young Premieres 17 Minute Epic Video for ‘Chevrolet’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young has premiered a 17 minute video for his 15 minute epic ‘Chevrolet’ from his new album ‘World Record’.

‘Chevrolet’ is a classic elongated jam with Crazy Horse. It also interesting to note the credit for the album is ‘Neil Young with Crazy Horse’, not the usual ‘Neil Young and Crazy Horse’.

Young has released the ‘World Record’ album as a three-sided vinyl (double CD) with ‘Chevrolet’ taking up all of disc two on both the vinyl and CD.

The cover of the album features Neil’s dad Scott Young. Scott is the author of 45 books. The Scott Young Public School in Ontario was named after Neil’s dad.

