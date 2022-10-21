 Neil Young Premieres Break The Chain Video - Noise11.com
Neil Young World Record

Neil Young Premieres Break The Chain Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2022

in News

Neil Young has revealed as second song from his upcoming 42nd album ‘World Record’.

Watch the video for ‘Break the Chain’.

‘World Record’ is a Neil Young and Crazy Horse album. Young recorded the album in 2021 at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. The album cover features Neil’s dad Scott Young, the noted Canadian author and journalist. Scott Young wrote 45 books of fiction and non-fiction.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘World Record’ will be released on 18 November, 2022.

