Neil Young Premieres Break The Chain Video - Noise11.com

Neil Young has revealed as second song from his upcoming 42nd album ‘World Record’.
Watch the video for ‘Break the Chain’.
‘World Record’ is a Neil Young and Crazy Horse album. Young recorded the album in 2021 at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. The album cover features Neil’s dad Scott Young, the noted Canadian author and journalist. Scott Young wrote 45 books of fiction and non-fiction.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘World Record’ will be released on 18 November, 2022.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook