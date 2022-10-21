Neil Young Premieres Break The Chain Video - Noise11.com

Neil Young has revealed as second song from his upcoming 42nd album ‘World Record’.

Watch the video for ‘Break the Chain’.

‘World Record’ is a Neil Young and Crazy Horse album. Young recorded the album in 2021 at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. The album cover features Neil’s dad Scott Young, the noted Canadian author and journalist. Scott Young wrote 45 books of fiction and non-fiction.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘World Record’ will be released on 18 November, 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

