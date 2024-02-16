 Neil Young Premieres New Recording of Over and Over titled Broken Circle - Noise11.com

Neil Young Premieres New Recording of Over and Over titled Broken Circle

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2024

in News

Neil Young has a new nine-minute recording of ‘Over and Over’ titled ‘Broken Circle’ from his upcoming ‘Fu##in’ Up’ album.

The new album features Billy Talbot: bass, vocal Ralph Molina: drums, vocal Micah Nelson: guitar, vocal Nils Lofgren: piano, vocal Neil Young: guitar, vocal Recorded by Tim Mulligan, CW Alkire and Mark Humphries Mixed by John Hanlon

‘Fu##in’ Up’ will feature new recording from the 50 years of Crazy Horse.

A fuckup for the ages, in all its ragged glory, is hitting shelves for Record Store Day!

“In the spirit it’s offered, we made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The Horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe, and I am so happy to have this to share.”

On April 20, 2024 a clear vinyl two-LP Limited Edition of FU##IN’ UP will include a litho print of the album cover art and will be available on Record Store Day and through The Greedy Hand Store, which is a unique arrangement with the Record Store Day organization to allow a release to be sold outside of participating RSD stores.

On April 26, the black vinyl, compact disc and digital edition will be released. Hi-Res digital audio is available at the Xstream Store © at NYA and most DSP’s. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads.

love,

Neil & NYA

Young’s most recent album ‘Before and After’ also featured re-recordings from his back catalogue.

FU##IN’ UP Tracklist:
01. “To Follow One’s Own Dream” (“Days That Used To Be”)
02. “Walkin’ In My Place (Road Of Tears)” (“Mansion On The Hill”)
03. “Farmer John”
04. “Valley Of Hearts” (Love To Burn”)
05. “Broken Circle” (“Over And Over”)
06. “Heart of Steel” (“F.U.”)
07. “Feels Like A Railroad (River Of Pride)” (“White Line”)
08. “City Life” (“Country Home”)
09. “A Chance On Love” (“Love And Only Love”)

Dates have been announced for Neil Young & Crazy Horse ‘Love Earth’ tour. It will be Young’s first tour with Crazy Horse in 10 years.

So far only American dates have been announced:

Neil Young and Crazy Horse tour dates
• Apr 24 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
• Apr 25 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
• Apr 27 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
• May 1 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
• May 2 Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
• May 5 | Huntsville, AL | Orion Amphitheater
• May 7 | Atlanta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
• May 8 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater
• May 11 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
• May 12 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
• May 14 | Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
• May 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
• May 18 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
• May 20 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
• May 22 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
• May 23 | Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

