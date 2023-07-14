Neil Young Premieres Ragged Glory Bonus Track 'Interstate' - Noise11.com

Neil Young has previewed another song from the upcoming expanded ‘Ragged Glory’ album.

About ‘Interstate’:

Welcome to the official audio of “Interstate” by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, taken from the iconic album “Ragged Glory (Smell the Horse).” This powerful track was recorded on May 17, 1990, at Plywood Digital, Broken Arrow Ranch, CA, and produced by David Briggs and Neil Young.

In this soul-stirring rendition, Neil Young showcases his exceptional talent on acoustic guitar and delivers heartfelt vocals that resonate with raw emotion. Alongside him, the remarkable musicians of Crazy Horse contribute their acoustic guitar skills and captivating vocals to create an immersive sonic experience.

“Interstate” holds a special place in Neil Young’s discography, having been previously released twice. It initially appeared as a vinyl bonus track on the album “Broken Arrow” and also served as the B-side on the CD single for the hit song “Big Time.” Now, as part of the Neil Young Archives, this captivating recording will be featured as a bonus track on both “Ragged Glory” and “Broken Arrow.”

Immerse yourself in the timeless sound of Neil Young and Crazy Horse as they deliver an unforgettable performance on “Interstate.” Click play and embark on a sonic journey filled with passion, poetic lyricism, and the unmistakable spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.