Neil Young’s Expanded ‘Ragged Glory’ To Be Included In Official Release Series 5 - Noise11.com

Neil Young’s fifth edition of the remastered box sets will include the expanded edition of 1990’s ‘Ragged Glory’ on ‘Neil Young Official Release Series Discs 22, 23+, 24 & 25’.

The 23+ is ‘Ragged Glory’ with four additional tracks, the non-album b-sides ‘Don’t Spook The Horse’ and ‘Interstate’ plus the songs ‘Box Car’ and ‘Born To Run’.

Listen to ‘Don’t Spook The Horse’.

All four additional ‘Ragged Glory’ songs have been previously released. ‘Don’t Spook The Horse’ was the b-side of the ‘Mansion on the Hill’ single in 1990. ‘Interstate’ was the b-side of ‘Big Time’ when it first appeared in 1996. ‘Box Car’ surfaced in 2007 on ‘Chrome Dreams II’ and ‘Born To Run’ appeared as a Zuma outtake on the ‘Dume’ album from the previous Archives Vol II’ box set.

‘Ragged Glory – Smell The Horse’ will be included with ‘Freedom’, ‘Weld’ and ‘Arc’ on ‘Neil Young Official Release Series Discs 22, 23+, 24 & 25’ out July 14, 2023.

