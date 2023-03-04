Neil Young Reveals Next Two Titles From the Archives - Noise11.com

Neil Young will release another two albums from his archives in April 2023. ‘Somewhere Under The Rainbow’ was recorded at London’s Rainbow Theatre in 1973 and ‘High Flyin’ is the shortlived project as The Ducks, recorded in California in 1977.

Young says, “High Flyin’ is a totally unique double-live album from the summer of 1977 recorded by a storied Northern California aggregation called The Ducks.

“It was a band that often made unannounced appearances in their own backyards at clubs like the Back Room, The Crossroads Club, The Catalyst and others, featuring Neil Young (guitar, harmonica and vocals), Bob Mosley (bass and vocals), Jeff Blackburn (guitar and vocals) and Johnny Craviotto (drums & vocals).

“In the magical time The Ducks existed, the rumors of their shows took on a word-of-mouth excitement that made those in the small audiences feel like the chosen few and allowed bragging rights for all who were lucky enough to be there.

“The quartet’s set lists included songs from a wide range of the band members’ backgrounds and were often decided on the night of the shows. This new collection of those nights, as well as two evenings at the nearby Magical Devices studio have been bootlegged for decades, and High Flyin’ is now an official release many fans never thought would happen. It continues the freewheeling spirit of The Ducks themselves and shows how rock & roll surprises remain limitless”.

OBS 2: The Ducks – High Flyin’ Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. I Am a Dreamer

2. Younger Days

3. Gypsy Wedding

4. Are You Ready For The Country?

5. Hold On Boys

Side 2

1. My My My (Poor Man)

2. I’m Tore Down

3. Hey Now

4. Wide Eyed and Willing

5. Truckin’ Man

Side 3

1. Sail Away

2. Gone Dead Train

3. Silver Wings

Side 4

1. Human Highway

2. Your Love

3. I’m Ready

4. Little Wing

5. Car Tune

Side 5

1. Windward Passage

2. Leaving Us Now

3. Mr. Soul

Side 6

1. Two Riders

2. Honky Tonk Man

3. Sailor Man

4. Silver Wings

The Ducks – Little Wing

Somewhere Under The Rainbow features Neil Young with the Santa Monica Flyers, recorded live at the Rainbow Theatre in London.

It is a long-cherished show that has been celebrated for its completely spontaneous and high-revved performance featuring Neil Young (vocals, guitar) with the stellar band featuring Nils Lofgren (lead and rhythm guitar, piano, accordion, vocals), Ben Keith (pedal steel guitar, vocals), Billy Talbot (bass, vocals) and Ralph Molina (drums, vocals).

In a night of high-wire performances and semi-unhinged sonics, the concert has taken on a mythic legend in the past 50 years. All the musicians were in a free-form state of mind and swung for the fences on every track. The double-disc album captures a sound and soul that still resonates loudly for its daring, and among Neil Young fans is an achievement that is as unconventional as it is unforgettable. Recording engineer Pete Long’s liner notes dive right into the thick of the controversial concert, and help listeners relive a place and time that won’t be repeated.

OBS 6: Neil Young And The Santa Monica Flyers –

Somewhere Under The Rainbow Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. Tonight’s The Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World On A String

4. Speakin’ Out

5. Albuquerque

Side 2

1. New Mama

2. Roll Another Number (For The Road)

3. Tired Eyes

4. Tonight’s The Night – Part II

Side 3

1. Flying On The Ground Is Wrong

2. Human Highway

3. Helpless

Side 4

1. Don’t Be Denied

2. Cowgirl In The Sand

Neil Young – Human Highway

Young is expected to announced the third volume of the Archives box soon. Volume II ended in 1976 so it is highly likely The Ducks album will also be in the Volume III box, just as Roxy and Homegrown album were previously released and doubled up in the box set.

Both albums will be released on 14 April, 2023.

