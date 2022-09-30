Neil Young Teams With Rick Rubin For ‘World Record’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have recorded a new studio album with Rick Rubin. ‘’World Record’ is coming in November.

The first track from the album is ‘Love Earth’.

Neil started talking about this album when he was talking up his last album ‘Barn’ from Rick Rubin’s studio Shangri-la. In a 2021 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple when asked whats next, Neil said “I have three songs. They are all in their creative history, whatever that is. One of them is vague and it seems to relate to different Chevrolets over a history of life. Things that have happened in Nomads, Corvettes. Each verse is about a minute and 20 seconds. There are usually two or three verses. So the verses are long and there are usually instrumentals in between them. That has that going on. It is unfinished and should stay unfinished. Even talking about it is almost sinful. You just let it go. It isn’t finished. Thank God we haven’t committed to it. I have two other ones like that. We don’t want to go too deep into it. Maybe they are really good. Maybe they’re not. Maybe the moment I catch them they’ll be really great”.

‘Chevrolet’ will be track 10 on the album and we have no idea what the other two songs were or if they made it.

Unlike the previous Crazy Horse album ‘Barn’, recorded in a barn on Neil Young’s California property, ‘World Record’ was made at Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio in Malibu.

The studio itself has history. The property was used for filming. Mr Ed was filmed there. Rubin bought the property in 2011. Under his ownership, artists who have recorded there include Eminem, Kanye West, Adele and Ed Sheeran.

Neil and Crazy Horse released their last album ‘Barn’ in 2021. Since then Neil has released the 2001 unreleased album ‘Toast’ earlier this year and more recently the 2019 live concert album ‘Noise & Flowers’ with Promise of the Real. There have also been three other Archive series album released this year ‘Citizen Kane Jr Blues 1974’, ‘Royce Hall January 30, 1971’ and ‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion February 1, 1971’.

World Record will be released on November 18, 2022.

WORLD RECORD TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Earth”

02 “Overhead”

03 “I Walk With You (earth ringtone)”

04 “This Old Planet (changing days)”

05 “The World (is in trouble now)”

06 “Break The Chain”

07 “The Long Day Before”

08 “Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)”

09 “The Wonder Won’t Wait”

10 “Chevrolet”

11 “This Old Planet reprise”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

