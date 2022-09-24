 Neil Young ‘Time Fades Away’ Gets Stand Alone CD Release - Noise11.com
Neil Young Time Fades Away

Neil Young ‘Time Fades Away’ Gets Stand Alone CD Release

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2022

in News

‘Time Fades Away’, Neil Young’s 1973 live album, has been released for the very first time as a stand alone CD.

The original album was released in October 1973 but Young wasn’t happy with the tour it was sourced from and when CDs became a thing dropped it from the reissues. The album finally had a CD release as part of the ‘Official Release Series Discs 5-8’ in 2017 but it was a very limited release. However, it has been available for streaming with Young’s other catalogue and was first released digitally through Pono from December 2014.

‘Time Fades Away’ featured David Crosby on ‘Yonder Stands The Sinner’ and ‘Last Dance’. Graham Nash is also on ‘Last Dance’.

Young’s band for the record is The Stray Gators, featuring Ben Keith, Jack Nitzche, Tim Drummond and Johnny Barbata.

Time Fades Away tracklisting

Side one

1. “Time Fades Away” (recorded at The Myriad in Oklahoma City, March 1, 1973) 5:36
2. “Journey Through the Past” (recorded at the Public Hall in Cleveland, February 11, 1973) 3:19
3. “Yonder Stands the Sinner” (recorded at the Seattle Center Coliseum in Seattle, March 17, 1973) 3:17
4. “L.A.” (recorded at The Myriad in Oklahoma City March 1, 1973) 3:11
5. “Love in Mind” (recorded in Royce Hall at the University of California, Los Angeles, January 30, 1971) 1:58
6.”Don’t Be Denied” (recorded at The Coliseum in Phoenix, March 28, 1973) 5:16
7. “The Bridge” (recorded at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, April 1, 1973) 3:05
8. “Last Dance” (recorded at the Sports Arena in San Diego, March 29, 1973) 8:47

