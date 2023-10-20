Neil Young To Release Acoustic Album ‘Before and After’ Based On Coastal Tour Setlist - Noise11.com

Neil Young has an acoustic album called ‘Before and After’ on the way featuring newly recorded acoustic versions of old songs he performed for his recent ‘Coastal’ USA tour.

Young played his first shows since 2019 in June and July with the Coastal tour going up and down the west coast of the USA between 30 June and 24 July. Young performed solo and played songs he had rarely or even never played before. ‘A Dream That Can Last’ from 1994’s ‘Sleeps With Angels’ premiered at a Young show on this tour. ‘Prime of Life’ and ‘My Heart’ had only been played three and five times before the tour. ‘Prime of Life’ isn’t on this album.

Songs from 1995’s Pearl Jam collaboration ‘Mirror Ball’, ‘I’m The Ocean and ‘Song X’ were played for the first time since the 90s. ‘Song X’ isn’t on this record by ‘I’m The Ocean’ is.

‘Homefires’ was a rarity from 1974 was only officially released on the ‘Archives Volume II’ album in 2020. ‘If You Got Love’, a song recorded for 1986’s ‘Trans’ and actually listened on the cover but left off the album, appears on record for the first time on ‘Before and After’.

Young says, “The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece — designed to be listened to that way. This music presentation defies shuffling, digital organization, separation. Only for listening. That says it all”.

BEFORE AND AFTER Tracklisting:

1. I’m The Ocean

2. Homefires

3. Burned

4. On The Way Home

5. If You Got Love

6. A Dream That Can Last

7. Birds

8. My Heart

9. When I Hold You In My Arms

10. Mother Earth

11. Mr Soul

12. Comes A Time

13. Don’t Forget Love

‘Before and After’ was produced by Lou Adler and Neil Young. It will be released on December 6, 2023.

The album sequence follows a similar structure to the Coastal tour setlist.

Neil Young, Los Angeles, July 3, 2023 Setlist

I’m the Ocean (from Mirrorball, 1995)

Homefires (from Archives Vol 11, Disc 6 The Old Homestead, recorded 1974, released 2020)

Burned (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966)

On the Way Home (from Buffalo Springfield, Last Time Around, 1968)

If You Got Love (track listed on Trans, 1983 but not included on the album)

My Heart (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)

Vampire Love (from On The Beach, 1974)

Prime of Life (from Sleeps With Angels, 1994)

When I Hold You in My Arms (from Are You Passionate, 2002)

Mother Earth (Natural Anthem) (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Ohio (Crosby Stills Nash & Young single, 1970)

Days That Used to Be (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Don’t Forget Love (from Barn, 2021)

Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

Encore:

Love Earth (from World Record, 2022)

Rocking In The Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

