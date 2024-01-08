Neil Young To Release Standalone Dume Album - Noise11.com

Neil Young will release a standalone edition of the 1975 ‘Dume’ album featuring songs recording during the ‘Zuma’ sessions.

Until now, ‘Dume’ has only been available on the ‘Volume II: 1972-1976’ box set released in November 2020.

The ‘Dume’ album featured songs that made it to ‘Zuma’, some re-recorded for ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ and ‘Comes A Time’ and a number that surfaced for the first time on this release.

Dume (1975)

1. “Ride My Llama” (3:44) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – guitar, hand claps, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar, hand claps; Billy Talbot – bass, hand claps, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, hand claps, vocal

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 5/22/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

2. “Cortez the Killer” (7:32) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 5/22/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

3. “Don’t Cry No Tears” (2:37) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/1/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

4. “Born to Run” (3:19) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased song from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/3/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

5. “Barstool Blues” (3:02) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/3/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

6. “Danger Bird” (6:55) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/3/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

7. “Stupid Girl” (3:11) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/8/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

8. “Kansas” (3:35) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/12/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

9. “Powderfinger” (7:15) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/12/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

10. “Hawaii” (4:26) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/18/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

11. “Drive Back” (3:34) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – Drums, vocal

o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/22/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

12. “Lookin’ for a Love” (3:19) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 8/29/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

13. “Pardon My Heart” (3:50) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma

o Neil Young – guitar, piano, vocal; Tim Drummond – bass; Billy Talbot – vocal; Ralph Molina – vocal

o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 6/16/1974, and 8/29/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

14. “Too Far Gone” (2:42) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – mandolin

o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/5/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan

15. “Pocahontas” (3:31) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/6/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

16. “No One Seems to Know” (2:28) – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions

o Neil Young – piano, vocal

o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/11/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

The 2024 standalone ‘Dume’ is a two LP vinyl edition only. It will be available from 23 February 2023.

