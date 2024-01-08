 Neil Young To Release Standalone Dume Album - Noise11.com
Neil Young Dume

Neil Young To Release Standalone Dume Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2024

in News

Neil Young will release a standalone edition of the 1975 ‘Dume’ album featuring songs recording during the ‘Zuma’ sessions.

Until now, ‘Dume’ has only been available on the ‘Volume II: 1972-1976’ box set released in November 2020.

The ‘Dume’ album featured songs that made it to ‘Zuma’, some re-recorded for ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ and ‘Comes A Time’ and a number that surfaced for the first time on this release.

Dume (1975)

1. “Ride My Llama” (3:44) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – guitar, hand claps, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar, hand claps; Billy Talbot – bass, hand claps, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, hand claps, vocal
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 5/22/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

2. “Cortez the Killer” (7:32) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 5/22/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

3. “Don’t Cry No Tears” (2:37) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/1/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

4. “Born to Run” (3:19) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased song from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/3/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

5. “Barstool Blues” (3:02) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/3/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

6. “Danger Bird” (6:55) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/3/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

7. “Stupid Girl” (3:11) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/8/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

8. “Kansas” (3:35) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/12/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

9. “Powderfinger” (7:15) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/12/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

10. “Hawaii” (4:26) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/18/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

11. “Drive Back” (3:34) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – Drums, vocal
o Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 6/22/1975. Produced by David Briggs & Neil Young.

12. “Lookin’ for a Love” (3:19) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 8/29/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

13. “Pardon My Heart” (3:50) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – from the album Zuma
o Neil Young – guitar, piano, vocal; Tim Drummond – bass; Billy Talbot – vocal; Ralph Molina – vocal
o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 6/16/1974, and 8/29/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

14. “Too Far Gone” (2:42) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – mandolin
o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/5/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan

15. “Pocahontas” (3:31) – Neil Young and Crazy Horse – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/6/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

16. “No One Seems to Know” (2:28) – previously unreleased version from Zuma sessions
o Neil Young – piano, vocal
o Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/11/1975. Produced by Neil Young & Tim Mulligan.

The 2024 standalone ‘Dume’ is a two LP vinyl edition only. It will be available from 23 February 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Soul
David Soul Dies Aged 80

One time popstar and Starsky & Hutch star David Soul has died at the age of 80.

2 days ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Elvis Presley Hologram To Tour The World

Elvis' estate has announced a hologram show like ABBA's.

4 days ago
June Carter Cash Doco ‘June’ Trailer Debuts for Paramount+

Paramount+ will stream the June Carter Cash documentary 'June' on 16 January, 2024.

4 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Admits He Lost Old Fans By Not Playing Old Songs

Paul Weller says he won his fight against being labelled a heritage act.

4 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Have Brandi Carlile and Elton John Recorded A Sneaky Album Together?

Sir Elton John has seemingly recorded an album with Brandi Carlile.

4 days ago
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Brian Cadd Christens Next Album ‘Dream Train’

Brian Cadd will release his first new music since 2019’s ‘Silver City’ with the announcement that ‘Dream Train’ is on the way for 2024.

5 days ago
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Heart Return to Live Performances

Heart are live again for the first time in four years. Prior to kicking off dates in California on 27 December, 2023, Heart had not played since 13 October, 2019.

6 days ago