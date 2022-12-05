Neil Young Unboxes His 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘Harvest’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young has created a four-minute video of the unboxing of the 50th anniversary edition of ‘Harvest’.

“I loved these songs. It was a lot of fun making this record. We were all very young here,” Neil said.

‘Harvest’ was the first home-made album for Neil Young recorded in a barn at his ranch. The recent ‘Barn’ (2021) with Crazy Horse was done the same way in the same barn. “It’s in my barn, Broken Arrow Ranch where we started our tradition of recording in barns,” Young said.

‘Harvest’ was the fourth solo Neil Young album but Neil had already had success with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young before its release.

The album is the biggest Neil album selling over 4 million in America. It was a number one album in the USA, UK and Australia.

