Nelly Arrested For Drug Possession - Noise11.com

Nelly Arrested For Drug Possession

by Music-News.com on August 8, 2024

in News

Nelly has been arrested for drug possession and an insurance violation.

Nelly was picked up by police at a Missouri casino in the early hours of Wednesday, 7 August.

A routine identification check had been run on Nelly which flagged up an “outstanding warrant for lack of insurance” from a previous traffic stop and set off a search which, per the New York Post, revealed Nelly was in possession of four ecstasy pills.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Nelly was arrested at the Hollywood Casino in St Charles, Missouri, at 4:45am.

He was subsequently booked at the Maryland Heights Police Department and later released. While he has not yet been formally charged, Nelly will likely face prosecution when the arresting police department submits its paperwork.

Nelly is set to become a father again when his wife Ashanti gives birth later this year. Having dated on and off for around a decade from 2003-2013, the pair rekindled their romance last year and were secretly wed in December.

“The growth has been like superb, you know, like on both ends,” Ashanti told Entertainment Tonight in June.

“We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days.”

music-news.com

