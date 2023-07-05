 Nelly Cashes Out Catalogue - Noise11.com
Nelly, music news, noise11.com

Nelly

Nelly Cashes Out Catalogue

by Music-News.com on July 6, 2023

in News

Grammy-winning rapper-and-singer Nelly has reportedly sold 50 per cent of his solo music catalogue for a whopping $50 million, according to TMZ.

Nelly agreed to the mega-deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares.

It includes select hits such as ‘Ride Wit Me’, ‘Dilemma’ featuring Kelly Rowland – which sold more than 7.6 million records worldwide – and ‘Hot in Herre’.

Nelly said in a statement: “As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”

Soares added: “This catalog has made an incredible impact on generations of fans. Works such as, ‘Hot in Herre’ and ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ defined an era of music of a unique blend of hip-hop, R’n’B, and country music that is undeniable. We are thrilled to add these influential pieces to our repertoire and work with the team to continue supporting the artistry within our ecosystem.”

Nelly has collaborated with the likes of Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, and Usher over a career spanning 23 years.

His debut single, 2000’s ‘Country Grammar (Hot…)’, from the album of the same name, peaked at number seven in both the US and the UK and reached the top 20 in Australia, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The likes of Justin Bieber, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen have sold their songs for mega-sums in recent years.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Coco Lee photo from cocolee.com
Disney Star CoCo Lee Dies Aged 48

Chinese star CoCo Lee, best known for her lead role in Disney’s ‘Mulan’, has died at age 48.

6 hours ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Teases New Album

Drake teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with 21 Savage that he has a new record "coming soon".

2 days ago
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket Perform The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

My Morning Jacket performed The Beatles’ ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Happy’ at their Scranton, PA show on July 1.

2 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Covers Elton John, Welcomes Roger Federer To The Stage

Coldplay flipped things around in Zurich this week when tennis chap Roger Federer joined the band for ‘Don’t Panic’ and Chris Martin covered Elton John’s ‘Your Song.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Shows Added For Sydney and Melbourne

Taylor Swift’s Australian tour has expanded by two dates. Taylor will play an extra show in Sydney on 18 February and an extra for Melbourne on 26 February.

June 29, 2023
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates

Paramore will return to Australia and New Zealand in November. The band was last in Australia in 2018.

June 27, 2023
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
New The Cat Empire, Here’s ‘Money Coming My Way’

The Cat Empire have a new song ‘Money Coming My Way’ and an album coming their way in August.

June 23, 2023