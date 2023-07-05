Nelly Cashes Out Catalogue - Noise11.com

Grammy-winning rapper-and-singer Nelly has reportedly sold 50 per cent of his solo music catalogue for a whopping $50 million, according to TMZ.

Nelly agreed to the mega-deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares.

It includes select hits such as ‘Ride Wit Me’, ‘Dilemma’ featuring Kelly Rowland – which sold more than 7.6 million records worldwide – and ‘Hot in Herre’.

Nelly said in a statement: “As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”

Soares added: “This catalog has made an incredible impact on generations of fans. Works such as, ‘Hot in Herre’ and ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ defined an era of music of a unique blend of hip-hop, R’n’B, and country music that is undeniable. We are thrilled to add these influential pieces to our repertoire and work with the team to continue supporting the artistry within our ecosystem.”

Nelly has collaborated with the likes of Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, and Usher over a career spanning 23 years.

His debut single, 2000’s ‘Country Grammar (Hot…)’, from the album of the same name, peaked at number seven in both the US and the UK and reached the top 20 in Australia, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The likes of Justin Bieber, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen have sold their songs for mega-sums in recent years.

music-news.com

