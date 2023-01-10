 Nelly Furtado Performs First Show In Five Years For Australia - Noise11.com
Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado Performs First Show In Five Years For Australia

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2023

in News

Nelly Furtado’s Beyond The Valley performed in Victoria, Australia on New Year’s Eve was her first show in five years.

Nelly’s Beyond the Valley appearance was short, just six songs. She performed:

I’m Like a Bird (from What Nelly, 2000)
Give It to Me (Timbaland cover)
Maneater (from Loose, 2006)
All Good Things (Come to an End) (with SG Lewis) (from Loose, 2006)
Promiscuous (from Loose, 2006)
Say It Right (from Loose, 2006)

Nelly Furtado’s last single was ‘Sticks and Stones’ in 2018. Her most recent album ‘The Ride’ was released in 2017.

Nelly’s previous show was 27 October 2017 in Switzerland.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Covers Bonnie Tyler’s Footloose Classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’

Adam Lambert has covered Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 Footloose soundtrack song ‘Holding Out For A Hero’.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Release Two Albums In 2023

Robbie Williams has two albums coming out in 2023. Robbie Williams has revealed he has an abundance of tunes recorded for his side project Lufthaus, but he wants to focus on that as a "live entity" for now.

1 day ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Confirms 8 Mile TV Show In The Works

50 Cent is developing a TV series inspired by Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile.

1 day ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead To Reactivate In 2023

Radiohead are planning to return in 2023, according to drummer Phil Selway.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Starts Rehearsals For Next Tour

Taylor Swift is in rehearsals for 'The Eras Tour'.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift Midnights
Australian Albums Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Remains At No 1

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" logs a ninth week at No.1 in Australia, becoming her equal longest stay at the top of the Australian Album Charts.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift Midnights
Gavin Ryan’s End of Year Australian Chart Wrap-up

For the first time in her career, Taylor Swift has the highest selling album in Australia for 2022, as her late October dropped tenth set "Midnights" is the No.1 Album for the past year.

4 days ago