Nelly Furtado Performs First Show In Five Years For Australia - Noise11.com

Nelly Furtado’s Beyond The Valley performed in Victoria, Australia on New Year’s Eve was her first show in five years.

Nelly’s Beyond the Valley appearance was short, just six songs. She performed:

I’m Like a Bird (from What Nelly, 2000)

Give It to Me (Timbaland cover)

Maneater (from Loose, 2006)

All Good Things (Come to an End) (with SG Lewis) (from Loose, 2006)

Promiscuous (from Loose, 2006)

Say It Right (from Loose, 2006)

Nelly Furtado’s last single was ‘Sticks and Stones’ in 2018. Her most recent album ‘The Ride’ was released in 2017.

Nelly’s previous show was 27 October 2017 in Switzerland.

