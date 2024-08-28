 New David Bowie ‘Starman’ Video Made From Previously Unused Mick Rock Footage - Noise11.com
New David Bowie ‘Starman’ Video Made From Previously Unused Mick Rock Footage

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2024

in News

A brand new video of David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ has been released made from previously unused footage from the archive of Bowie photographer Mick Rock.

The video has been released one week ahead of a new Ziggy Stardust Blu-ray featuring four editions of the album.

They are:
2024 Dolby Atmos mix,
2024 Stereo Mix (96 khz / 24-bit pcm),
original 1972 Stereo Mix – 2012 remaster (192 khz / 24-bit pcm),
original 1972 Stereo Mix – 2012 remaster (48 khz / 24-bit pcm).

The Atmos version of the album was mixed by Emre Ramazanoglu and Ken Scott at RAK Studios, London. Of this new Dolby Atmos mix the album’s co-producer, Ken Scott says “You’re in there with the act, with David. He was so theatrical I think being able to put him into an immersive place makes this a really good choice for an Atmos mix. My whole philosophy with this has been to make it more like a live experience. And I’ve even got him moving about the stage a little towards the end, the way he would have in real life. Hopefully it just feels as if you’re in the theatre with this amazing show going on.”

DAVID BOWIE
THE RISE AND FALL OF ZIGGY STARDUST AND THE SPIDERS FROM MARS
BLU-RAY AUDIO
Five Years – 4:42
Soul Love – 3:34
Moonage Daydream – 4:40
Starman – 4:10
It Ain’t Easy – 2:58
Lady Stardust – 3:22
Star – 2:47
Hang On To Yourself – 2:40
Ziggy Stardust – 3:13
Suffragette City – 3:25
Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide – 2.58

2024 DOLBY ATMOS MIX
2024 STEREO MIX (96 KHZ / 24-BIT PCM)
ORIGINAL 1972 STEREO MIX – 2012 REMASTER (192 KHZ / 24-BIT PCM)
ORIGINAL 1972 STEREO MIX – 2012 REMASTER (48 KHZ / 24-BIT PCM)

