New George Michael 'Older' Remixes - Noise11.com

George Michael’s ‘Older’ album tracks have been given the electronic treatment.

George’s team joined forces with Amazon Music and collaborators, including LF System, Emily Nash, Kiimi and Absolute, on the four remixes in a bid to introduce Michael’s music to a “whole new audience”.

LF System’s ‘Fastlove’ remix is out now, with the rest set to follow on October 7.

The Scottish production duo – comprising Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan – said: “We were honoured to be asked to remix George Michael – someone who has been so influential in every area of music. He merged dance and pop so effortlessly and we wanted to do that justice with our remix. George Michael’s talent is clear to see through his music but his sampling skills are second to none. He was able to creatively sample numerous songs to make something brand new. It’s something we really admire and has influenced how we make our music. George Michael brought so much positivity to a lot of people and we hope this remix displays even a little bit of that.”

Each track features on different playlists on Amazon Music, ‘Fastlove’ on The Sound of Modern House, Emily’s remix of ‘The Strangest Thing’ on Club Rules, Kiimi’s ‘Spinning The Wheel’ on Signals, and Absolute’s ‘Star People ’97’ on Electric Disco.

In a statement, George Michael Entertainment said: “George was a huge fan of dance music and always embraced new talent, so we are delighted that Amazon Music together with these outstanding artists, LF System, Emily Nash, Kiimi and Absolute, is bringing his music to a whole new audience with these exciting remixes.”

Jo Kalli, head of marketing, Sony Music Commercial Group, said: “Working so collaboratively with everyone involved in the campaign has been a fantastic experience. George commissioned multiple dance remixes for Older when it was originally released, so it feels right that we take his music to the next generation with these brilliant new remixes from the super-talented LF System, Absolute, Emily Nash and Kiimi.”

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s head of music industry, UK, Australia New Zealand, added: “George Michael was a true pop icon with incredible musical talent. It’s been a privilege to work so closely with George’s team, Sony and the dance collaborators to reimagine some of George’s most popular songs, with his original vocals, in order to delight existing fans and introduce his music to new audiences.”

Released on 13 May 1996, ‘Older’ spawned six top three singles in the UK.

The collection sold so well, that the ‘Older and Upper’ reissue was released 18 months after its original release with bonus content.

George – who died aged 50 in December 2016 – had said of the deeply personal LP: “I think I wrote the best, most healing piece of music that I’ve written in my life.”

The four remixes will only be available to Amazon Music customers.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

