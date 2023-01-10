New Jersey Soul Singer Victor Daze Channels Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Prince and Michael Jackson - Noise11.com

Kickstarting 2023 is New Jersey soul singer Victor Daze who cites the late, great legends Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Prince and Michael Jackson for his musical guidance. The Noise Network Chief Operation Officer Nick Kontonicolas said, “With the new year now here, it is exciting to introduce such a talented new artist as Victor. With his new music to the world through Noise11 and our upcoming international media operation it is a privilege for me to discover a talent like Victor and then through our global business operations share his talent with music fans everywhere”.

Nick Kontonicolas has known Victor’s manager Joe Barnes for over 50 years. Nick says, “When Victor released his ‘Better Daze Ahead’ EP in 2022 it became obvious fast that he has the makings of a major artist. I’ve known his manager Joe Barnes for 50 years. Victor is getting great direction from Joe. You have to have great talent to be noticed but you have to have great management to survive.”

Joe Barnes (Victor’s manager), Nick Kontonicolas (The Noise Network) and Victor Daze

Victor Daze ‘Rock Ya Body’ is currently number 19 on Platinum Vibes Radio’s Top 20 Tracks chart, number 6 on the Top 20 R&B Tracks chart and number 1 on the Top 20 Indie tracks chart.

Victor’s ‘Read Me’ is number 10 on the Top 20 Indie Tracks chart and number 18 on the Top 20 R&B Tracks chart.

Victor was surrounded by music growing up in New Jersey. He says “My mom sang opera when I was growing up, so music has always been around me—from Pop/R&B, to Hip-hop, Soul, Classical, Rock and Jazz. I get new ideas and inspiration from a little bit of every musical style that’s out there.”

Victor is a graduate of The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Scholarship Program. He was trained by Troy Randall, who has worked with Patti Labelle and Wyclef Jean. He has performed in Jesus Christ Superstar and a production of Hamlet but is most proud to have received “The Governor’s Award for Music, The Music Award from The New Jersey Board of Freeholders.”

https://victordaze.bandzoogle.com/home

