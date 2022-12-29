New Music From Jamie xx and Oliver Sim But There Is Nothing New for The xx - Noise11.com

While Jamie xx and Oliver Sim have been knocking out solo new music in 2022 all is quiet so far for their collective The xx.

Jamie had new songs ‘Lets Do It Again’ and ‘Kill Dem’ in 2022.

Sim released his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’ in 2022. It was produced by Jamie xx.

Croft did backing vocals for Savages’ Jehnny Beth’s solo album ‘We Will Sin Together’ in 2020.

Jamie xx is in Australia for the New Year performing at The Falls Festival. In 2023 he will appear at All Together Now in the UK on a bill with Iggy Pop, Billy Bragg and Sugababes.

