New The Cat Empire, Here’s ‘Money Coming My Way’ - Noise11.com

The Cat Empire have a new song ‘Money Coming My Way’ and an album coming their way in August.

Lead singer Felix comments, “This song’s got a big tongue in cheek, and in many ways, it harks back to some of the first album antics. Who can afford the cost of living these days? Everything is so expensive! Really, we just wanted to have some fun with this one. After that, we added some crazier details. Like getting the Heidelberg Wind Ensemble involved, who just so happened to be rehearsing in the space we recorded the album in one night. There’s a part where our producer Andy Baldwin acts out the part of a NYC police officer on the squad car radio announcing a robbery which happened spontaneously and caused raucous late night studio laughter.”

The next album for The Cat Empire is ‘Where The Angels Fall’, due 25 August, 2023. This will be the ninth album for the band. The previous album ‘Stolen Diamonds’ was released in 2019.

Of the eight albums from The Cat Empire to date, six have been Top 10. ‘Stolen Diamonds’ peaked at number four. ‘Two Shoes’ (2005) and ‘Rising with the Sun’ (2016) were both number one albums in Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

