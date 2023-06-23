 New The Cat Empire, Here’s ‘Money Coming My Way’ - Noise11.com
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman

New The Cat Empire, Here’s ‘Money Coming My Way’

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2023

in News

The Cat Empire have a new song ‘Money Coming My Way’ and an album coming their way in August.

Lead singer Felix comments, “This song’s got a big tongue in cheek, and in many ways, it harks back to some of the first album antics. Who can afford the cost of living these days? Everything is so expensive! Really, we just wanted to have some fun with this one. After that, we added some crazier details. Like getting the Heidelberg Wind Ensemble involved, who just so happened to be rehearsing in the space we recorded the album in one night. There’s a part where our producer Andy Baldwin acts out the part of a NYC police officer on the squad car radio announcing a robbery which happened spontaneously and caused raucous late night studio laughter.”

The next album for The Cat Empire is ‘Where The Angels Fall’, due 25 August, 2023. This will be the ninth album for the band. The previous album ‘Stolen Diamonds’ was released in 2019.

Of the eight albums from The Cat Empire to date, six have been Top 10. ‘Stolen Diamonds’ peaked at number four. ‘Two Shoes’ (2005) and ‘Rising with the Sun’ (2016) were both number one albums in Australia.

