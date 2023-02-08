New Tove Lo Song Written By Dua Lipa - Noise11.com

Tove Lo’s next single is co-written by Dua Lipa. The pals are excited to share the first song they ever worked on together, ‘Borderline’, with fans on Friday (10.02.23).

Tove said on Instagram along with a preview clip of the disco-pop tune: “This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special.”

Dua commented on her Instagram Story: “The first day Tove Lo and I got into the studio we wrote this song and I am so excited for it to come out into the world!!!”

The pair announcing their upcoming song came as Sia hinted at collaborating with Tove.

She tweeted her fellow singer: “I’ve always wanted to tell you I wish I’d written ‘Heroes’, I would love to collaborate with you too! Thank you for the love!!”

‘Heroes (We Could Be)’ is Tove’s 2014 collaboration with DJ Alesso.

Tove replied: “My heart jumped reading this! It’s been a dream of mine to write with you for so long, literally in every interview I talk about it, this made my day – let’s do it.”

Tove’s last studio album was 2022’s ‘Dirt Femme’.

Another big star on her collaboration wish-list is Billie Eilish.

The Swedish pop star worked with the ‘Everything I Wanted’ singer’s sibling and collaborator, Finneas, and she’d love for him to organise a studio session with Billie for her.

Speaking in 2020, she said: “I would love to work with Billie, Finneas is incredibly talented, they’re obviously a talent family, and I would absolutely love to.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

