 New Tove Lo Song Written By Dua Lipa - Noise11.com

Tove Lo

New Tove Lo Song Written By Dua Lipa

by Music-News.com on February 9, 2023

in News

Tove Lo’s next single is co-written by Dua Lipa. The pals are excited to share the first song they ever worked on together, ‘Borderline’, with fans on Friday (10.02.23).

Tove said on Instagram along with a preview clip of the disco-pop tune: “This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special.”

Dua commented on her Instagram Story: “The first day Tove Lo and I got into the studio we wrote this song and I am so excited for it to come out into the world!!!”

The pair announcing their upcoming song came as Sia hinted at collaborating with Tove.

She tweeted her fellow singer: “I’ve always wanted to tell you I wish I’d written ‘Heroes’, I would love to collaborate with you too! Thank you for the love!!”

‘Heroes (We Could Be)’ is Tove’s 2014 collaboration with DJ Alesso.

Tove replied: “My heart jumped reading this! It’s been a dream of mine to write with you for so long, literally in every interview I talk about it, this made my day – let’s do it.”

Tove’s last studio album was 2022’s ‘Dirt Femme’.

Another big star on her collaboration wish-list is Billie Eilish.

The Swedish pop star worked with the ‘Everything I Wanted’ singer’s sibling and collaborator, Finneas, and she’d love for him to organise a studio session with Billie for her.

Speaking in 2020, she said: “I would love to work with Billie, Finneas is incredibly talented, they’re obviously a talent family, and I would absolutely love to.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Camp Cope
Camp Cope To Split After One More Hometown Gig

Camp Cope will split after playing one final show for the Brunswick Festival in Melbourne.

5 hours ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore To Play Politics With New Album

Paramore's upcoming album is their "most political".

2 days ago
Juice WRLD
Posthumous Juice WRLD Album To be Released

The final posthumous Juice WRLD album is "in the works".

2 days ago
Post Malone
Post Malone Is Taking No Chances With An All Hit Setlist

Post Malone is not taking any chances playing an all-hit setlist as he opens for Red Hot Chili Peppers on their Australian tour.

3 days ago
Daydream 23
Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm and More To Play Daydream

Australia has a brand-new indie rock tour, Daydream.

January 30, 2023
Justin Bieber in Sydney
Justin Bieber $ells Catalogue for Big Buck$

Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million (£162 million).

January 26, 2023
Panic At The Disco
Panic At The Disco Split

Singer Brendon Urie has announced that after one final tour he will quit the band to go solo and look after his family.

January 25, 2023