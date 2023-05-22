Niall Horan Announces Australian Dates For 2024 - Noise11.com

Niall Horan is the latest One Direction member to announce an Australian tour and is no doubt brushing up on his ‘Daryl’ to accelerate his socials posts.

On his recent tour Harry Styles got maximum coverage of he performed the Rickie Lee Jones penned Daryl Braithwaite hit ‘The Horses’ in concert. Niall is best advised to brush up on his ‘Howzat’ for his upcoming visit.

In a statement Niall said, “I have said it many times, but I do mean it when I say that the times I have spent down under are some of the best periods of my life… I have had amazing shows in Australia and New Zealand, and I cannot wait to be back in 2024. My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place. This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ in 2024.”

NIALL HORAN ‘THE SHOW’ LIVE ON TOUR 2024

Sun 28 April | Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane Qld

Wed 1 May | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Fri 3 May | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Vic

