Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Ladyhawke Premiere New Teenager Collaboration - Noise11.com

Two decades in, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore is back with Ladyhawke as Teenager.

Ladyhawke and Littlemore formed as Teenager in 2004 and introduced the album ‘Thirteen’ in 2006. It was a short-lived project, all over by 2007 when Ladyhawke started work on her debut album and Nick built up PNAU.

20 years on the album ‘Fourteen’ is on its way.

Check out ‘Teenager AA”:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook