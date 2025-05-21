 Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Ladyhawke Premiere New Teenager Collaboration - Noise11.com
Nick Littlemore and Ladyhawke Teenager

Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Ladyhawke Premiere New Teenager Collaboration

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2025

in News

Two decades in, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore is back with Ladyhawke as Teenager.

Ladyhawke and Littlemore formed as Teenager in 2004 and introduced the album ‘Thirteen’ in 2006. It was a short-lived project, all over by 2007 when Ladyhawke started work on her debut album and Nick built up PNAU.

20 years on the album ‘Fourteen’ is on its way.

Check out ‘Teenager AA”:

